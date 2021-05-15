TIM SKUBICK: Hollywood for governor?

VShief James Craig for Governor.

Chef who for what?

These are legitimate questions for those who do not live in Detroit.

You see Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has been Motown’s best cop since 2013 and spent 28 years under his holster at the Los Angeles Police Department, has decided to retire. Word is that the current Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan decided to go in a new direction as they say, so the leader retired.

So, with nothing else to do, he’s running for governor.

And it’s not a fancy fantasy. Key GOP insider reveals Hollywood (his nickname because he loves being in front of the camera) will soon hire a consultant, formulate their kitchen cabinet of close advisers, and ride for law and order in the Republican nomination , then will face you know who in the general. election.

A Gretchen Whitmer vs.James Craig contest would have some political box office appeal, but first and foremost.

And a bit of history before that.

When millionaire Dick DeVos embarked on the GOP race to overthrow incumbent Jennifer Granholm, his massive Amway-managed bank account scared everyone out of the contest.

Chef Craig is not Dick DeVos. He is highly unlikely to receive the main nomination on a silver platter without a fight with one or more Republicans.

Hell has to fundraise, but before that he has to lift his ID (see question posed in second paragraph above.)

One of the main players in the GOP, the leader will do well in Detroit. Citizens know him and his background during a tumultuous time after George Floyd-Black Lives Matter, won him praise from Mayor Duggan, because as other cities caught fire, Detroit remained nervous but not like other areas that experienced serious violence.

Of course, he wouldn’t beat Ms Whitmer at Motown, but if he could dent her margin of victory by getting 10-20% of her normal vote, it could hurt her chances of winning. Or so the GOP theory goes. Note, however, that Donald Trump only got 5% of the city’s vote, so another Republican reaching 20% ​​is a bit of a stretch.

With a large African-American community near Southfield in voice-rich Oakland County, supporters of the leader believe he can do the same there. But how is he going to perform in the other 81 counties in the state?

Chief Craigs’ prospects of overthrowing the governor hinge on the Trump factor.

What is the leader of Donald Trump doing who is eager to defeat his enemy. Whitmer?

In general, a blessing from Trump would help in a primary battle, but popular wisdom is that in a general election, Trump’s embrace could be a curse.

The former president once described the leader as formidable, but remember Mr. Trump lost Michigan by 154,000 votes.

Trump will congratulate him, if he wants to, figure dirty GOP slime, but the question is, does Mr. Craig want it?

And, of course, the bigger question is, will the majority of Michigan residents want him to replace her if he really gets the chance.

Tim Skubick is a syndicated political newspaper columnist who also hosts and produces PBS’s weekly Off the Record.