Entertainment
TIM SKUBICK: Hollywood for governor?
VShief James Craig for Governor.
Chef who for what?
These are legitimate questions for those who do not live in Detroit.
You see Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has been Motown’s best cop since 2013 and spent 28 years under his holster at the Los Angeles Police Department, has decided to retire. Word is that the current Democratic Mayor Mike Duggan decided to go in a new direction as they say, so the leader retired.
So, with nothing else to do, he’s running for governor.
And it’s not a fancy fantasy. Key GOP insider reveals Hollywood (his nickname because he loves being in front of the camera) will soon hire a consultant, formulate their kitchen cabinet of close advisers, and ride for law and order in the Republican nomination , then will face you know who in the general. election.
A Gretchen Whitmer vs.James Craig contest would have some political box office appeal, but first and foremost.
And a bit of history before that.
When millionaire Dick DeVos embarked on the GOP race to overthrow incumbent Jennifer Granholm, his massive Amway-managed bank account scared everyone out of the contest.
Chef Craig is not Dick DeVos. He is highly unlikely to receive the main nomination on a silver platter without a fight with one or more Republicans.
Hell has to fundraise, but before that he has to lift his ID (see question posed in second paragraph above.)
One of the main players in the GOP, the leader will do well in Detroit. Citizens know him and his background during a tumultuous time after George Floyd-Black Lives Matter, won him praise from Mayor Duggan, because as other cities caught fire, Detroit remained nervous but not like other areas that experienced serious violence.
Of course, he wouldn’t beat Ms Whitmer at Motown, but if he could dent her margin of victory by getting 10-20% of her normal vote, it could hurt her chances of winning. Or so the GOP theory goes. Note, however, that Donald Trump only got 5% of the city’s vote, so another Republican reaching 20% is a bit of a stretch.
With a large African-American community near Southfield in voice-rich Oakland County, supporters of the leader believe he can do the same there. But how is he going to perform in the other 81 counties in the state?
Chief Craigs’ prospects of overthrowing the governor hinge on the Trump factor.
What is the leader of Donald Trump doing who is eager to defeat his enemy. Whitmer?
In general, a blessing from Trump would help in a primary battle, but popular wisdom is that in a general election, Trump’s embrace could be a curse.
The former president once described the leader as formidable, but remember Mr. Trump lost Michigan by 154,000 votes.
Trump will congratulate him, if he wants to, figure dirty GOP slime, but the question is, does Mr. Craig want it?
And, of course, the bigger question is, will the majority of Michigan residents want him to replace her if he really gets the chance.
Tim Skubick is a syndicated political newspaper columnist who also hosts and produces PBS’s weekly Off the Record.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or col[email protected]