LA Phil to officially reopen Hollywood Bowl with concert for essential workers





item After a year in silence from COVID, the sound of music will once again fill the historic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday as the Los Angeles Philharmonic returns to the famous stage to give the first in a series of free concerts for healthcare workers , first responders and other essential workers. . Gustavo Dudamel, musical and artistic director of the philharmonic, will lead the orchestra in a performance featuring Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst”, Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica”. Facebook and Youtube and a simulcast on KUSC, which will rebroadcast the performance on Monday. “I cannot describe the joy and hope I feel at the thought of going back on stage with our musicians, in front of a live audience,” Dudamel said earlier. “We have found so many amazing and creative ways to share music together during this pandemic, but really nothing can replace the show in person. And nothing can compare to the magic of making music in Hollywood. Bowl, where sound waves mingle with the gentle breeze of a Southern California evening. My friends, we’ve missed you and can’t wait to share some music in person again. ” RELATED: Hollywood Bowl to reopen for 14 weeks of summer concerts starting in July The Los Angeles Philharmonic unveils the concert program for the reopening of the Hollywood Bowl The performance will be the first to an audience at the Bowl since it was closed – like other music venues – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free philharmonic concerts for healthcare and other frontline workers are sponsored by Kaiser Permanente. About 4,000 people – sitting socially distant and wearing masks – are expected to attend Saturday’s show. Have your best stories delivered every day! Register for The FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter. And get late-breaking alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android. On Monday, the LA Philharmonic Association and Amazon Prime Video will be giving essential workers a screening of the upcoming movie “P! Nk: Everything I Know So Far”, with the successful artist appearing on stage to host the screening. The film follows the artist on her “ Beautiful Trauma ” world tour in 2019. On May 22, Dudamel will once again conduct the Philharmonic Orchestra, performing Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky. A June 12 concert will feature Thundercat – this year’s Grammy winner for Best Progressive R&B Album – and Flying Lotus. The final free concert on June 26 will feature Grammy Award-winning band La Santa Cecilia. The Bowl will reopen its doors to the general public on the weekend of July 4 with a traditional fireworks concert.

