Rajini Murugan famous Kollywood actor Pawnraj dies of heart attack





Pawnraj, who worked as an assistant filmmaker under Ponram, is well known for Rajini Murugan’s Maduraikkaran scene.

Kollywood actor Pawnraj, who rose to fame with the Maduraikkaran scene in a Tamil movie Rajini murugan, died Saturday of a heart attack. He also worked alongside director Ponram as an assistant filmmaker. Sharing the news of his passing with his fans on Saturday, director Ponram wrote, Pawnraj, who has worked as a co-director with me on a number of projects and who has starred in films like Rajini Murugan and Varthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam, is died of a heart attack. today. After hearing the news, many movie trackers and fans took to social media to express their condolences. His comedy scenes were hilarious and made us laugh out loud! May his soul tear apart, a tweet posted by Kollywood film tracker Kaushik LM read. Popular comedian Soori also expressed his condolences on Twitter. #RIPPawnraj , pic.twitter.com/uxOdKTHp2z ponram (@ponramVVS) May 15, 2021 His comedy scenes were hilarious and made us laugh out loud! That his soul is torn apart https://t.co/nFC6Ozp79Q Kaushik LM (#StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) May 15, 2021 ,!

pic.twitter.com/g8aQI27ADU Actor Soori (@sooriofficial) May 15, 2021 He was best known for his appearances in comedy scenes alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Soori in films like the 2013 romantic comedy. Varuthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam, Rural drama of 2015 Rajini murugan and action drama 2018 Seema Raja. Fans used the hashtag RIP Pawnraj on Twitter to mourn the actors’ sudden disappearance and to express their condolences. Other Kollywood celebrities, including award-winning director KV Anand and popular actor-comedian Vivek, have recently died.







