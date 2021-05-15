Livestream, schedule, programming – Deadline





For a second year in a row, Deadline’s Contenders Television goes virtual, and we’re about to take off with 128 amazing creatives and stars appearing in the one-day event which will feature a total of 21 networks and 49 shows. This is once again the go-to event of the televised award season and it promises to be our biggest yet as we go all out to give voters a kind of one-stop-shop to find the top contenders for the highest televised awards. To watch the live broadcast of today’s event, Click here. The breadth of what’s on offer across all facets of television means this Contenders opportunity has become the greatest of all that we do. Two weeks ago, we kicked off our first stand-alone Contenders Television: Unscripted Documentary + event with great response, and starting at 8 a.m. PT, we’re tackling hopes in major scripted categories at peak times. listening across the full range of outlets, including broadcast networks, cables and banners. Related story Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner reworking for ‘The Kominsky Method’ was a no-brainer – Contenders TV Participating studios today are ABC / Disney Television Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV +, CBS Studios, Comedy Central, Disney +, Freeform, FX, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, Lifetime, MTV Entertainment Studios, Nat Geo, NBC, Netflix, Paramount Network, Showtime, Starz, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros Television. Programs include Jimmy Kimmel Live !, Rebel, Small Ax, Solos, Sylvie’s Love, The Underground Railroad, The Boys, Eux, Dickinson, Mythic Quest, The Mosquito Coast, Ted Lasso, The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert , The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, A Teacher, Breeders, Fargo, Pose, Snowfall, Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, It’s a Sin, The Flight Attendant, Pen15, The Handmaid’s Tale, Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia, Younger, Genuis: Aretha, Kenan, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Bridgerton, Halston, Master of None, The Crown, The Kominsky Method, The Queen’s Gambit, Yellowstone, City on a Hill, The Chi, Power Book II: Ghost, The Girlfriend Experience, Cobra Kai, Woke, Prodigal Son and Queen Sugar. A partial list of these stars who make appearances includes Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, James Corden, Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia, Thuso Mbedu, Joel Edgerton, Hailee Steinfeld, Justin Theroux, Juno Temple, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Mara, Nick Robinson, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Lydia West, Kaley Cuoco, Maya Erskine, Rosie Perez, Anna Konkle, Elisabeth Moss, Danielle Brooks , Sutton Foster, Cynthia Erivo, Courtney B. Vance, Kenan Thompson, Jane Levy, Phoebe Dynevor, Ewan McGregor, Aziz Ansari, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Cole Hauser, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Michael Rainey Jr., Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Catherine Zeta-Jones and many more. A small sample of the designs available include Krista Vernoff, Steve McQueen, Sam Taylor-Johnson, David Weil, Eugene Ashe, Nnamdi Asomugha, Barry Jenkins, Eric Kripke, Little Marvin, Alena Smith, Rob McElhenney, Neil Cross, Rupert Wyatt, Bill Lawrence , Malcolm Spellman, Josh Thomas, Hannah Fidell, Noah Hawley, Dave Andron, Misha Green, Susanne Bier, Russell T. Davies, Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Darren Star, Paul Feig, Austin Winsberg, Chris Van Dusen, Ryan Murphy, Christine Vachon, Daniel Minahan, Alan Yang, Lena Waithe, Chuck Lorre, William Horberg, Anja Marquardt, Keith Knight, Paul Garnes and more. The moderators of Deadline are Pete Hammond, Dominic Patten, Amanda N’Duka, Peter White, Anthony D’Alessandro, Antonia Blyth, Dino-Ray Ramos, Joe Utichi, Jake Kanter, Matt Grobar, Mike Fleming, Dade Hayes and Nellie Andreeva. Our official sponsor is Aero. The competition partners are Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea, Michter’s, Organic vodka, Seatopia, Eyepetizer and Optimistic botany. Follow the full schedule of today’s programs and panelists below, as well as online through Deadline’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram canals. Look for the hashtag #DeadlineContenders. In the meantime, sit back and take advantage of this once in a lifetime opportunity as we share these suitors with all of you. Contenders 2021 TV Show

(all times PT) 8:00 a.m. – Live stream begins / opening commentary ABC / DISNEY TELEVISION STUDIOS 8: 04-8: 14 am – Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jimmy Kimmel (EP / host / writer) 8: 14-8: 25 am – Rebel Krista Vernoff (Creator / EP / Showrunner)

Katey Sagal (Actor)

Andy Garcia (Actor)

Tamala Jones (Actor) STARZ 8: 25-8: 36 am – Power Book II: Ghost Michael Rainey Jr. (Actor)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Actor)

Mary J. Blige (Actor) 8: 36-8: 46 am – The Girlfriend Experience Anja Marquardt (Creator / Co-EP / Director / Writer)

Julia Goldani Telles (Actor) HBO 8: 46-8: 57 am – Land of Lovecraft Misha Green (Showrunner / EP / Director / Writer)

Jurnee Smollett (Actor)

Jonathan Majors (Actor) 8:57 am-9:10am – Cancellation Susanne Bier (Director / EP)

Nicole Kidman (EP / Actor)

Hugh Grant (Actor) HBO MAX 9: 10-9: 21 am – It’s a sin Russell T. Davies (creator / EP / writer / showrunner)

Lydia West (Actor) 9:21 am-9:31am – Flight attendant Kaley Cuoco (EP / Actor)

Michelle Gomez (Actor)

Zosia Mamet (Actor)

Rosie Perez (Actor) LIFETIME 9: 31-9: 41 am – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Danielle Brooks (Co-EP / Actor) NBC 9:41 am-9:52 am – Kenan Kenan Thompson (EP / Actor) 9:52 am-10:03 am – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Paul Feig (EP)

Jane Levy (Actor)

Austin Winsberg (creator / EP) NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 10:04 am-10:14 am – Genius: Aretha Cynthia Erivo (Actor)

Courtney B. Vance (Actor) 10:14 am-10:24 am – MORNING BREAK NETFLIX 10:26 a.m.-10:37 a.m. – Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan (Actor)

Phoebe Dynevor (Actor)

Chris Van Dusen (Creator / EP / Showrunner) 10: 37-10: 51 am – Halston Ewan McGregor (EP / Actor)

Daniel Minahan (EP / Director)

Ryan Murphy (EP / Writer)

Krysta Rodriguez (Actor)

Christine Vachon (EP) 10:51 a.m. – 11:04 a.m. – The Crown Emma Corrin (Actor)

Josh O’Conner (Actor) 11:04 am-11:15am – The Kominsky method Michael Douglas (EP / Actor)

Chuck Lorre (Showrunner)

Kathleen Turner (Actor) 11:15 am-11:25 am – Master of None Naomi Ackie (EP / Actor)

Aziz Ansari (co-creator / EP / screenwriter / actor)

Lena Waithe (EP / Writer / Actor)

Alan Yang (co-creator / EP) 11:25 am-11:37 am – The Queen’s Gambit Bill Camp (Actor)

Marielle Heller (Actor)

William Horberg (EP)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Actor) CENTRAL COMEDY 11:38-11:48 – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Jennifer Flanz (EP / Showrunner)

Zhubin Parang (supervising producer / writer)

Roy Wood Jr. (correspondent) HULU 11:48 am-11:58 am – Pen15 Maya Erskine (Creator / EP / Actor)

Anna Konkle (Creator / EP / Actor) 11:58 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. – The Handmaid’s Story Warren Littlefield (EP)

Bruce Miller (creator / EP)

Elisabeth Moss (EP / Director / Actor) SHOW TIME 12: 09-12: 21 pm – City on a hill Kevin Bacon (Co-EP / Actor)

Aldis Hodge (Co-EP / Actor) 12h21-12h30 – Le Chi Justin Hillian (EP)

Lena Waithe (Creator / EP) CBS STUDIOS 12h30-12h42 – The Late Late Show with James Corden James Corden (host / producer) 12:42 p.m. – 12:53 p.m. – The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Colbert (host / EP) 12:54 p.m. – 1:24 p.m. – LUNCH BREAK AMAZON PRIME VIDEO 13h26-13h36 – The boys Stephen Fleet (VFX Supervisor)

Eric Kripke (EP / Showrunner / Writer)

Laura Jean (LJ) Shannon (Creator of Supersuits)

Rebecca Sonnenshine (EP / Writer) 13h36-13h48 – Them Deborah Ayorinde (Actor)

Little Marvin (Creator / EP / Showrunner / Writer)

Ashley Thomas (Actor) 13h48-13h59 – Sylvie’s love Eugene Ashe (writer-director-producer)

Tessa Thompson (EP / Actor) 1:59 p.m. to 2:23 p.m. – The Underground Railroad Joel Edgerton (Actor)

Barry Jenkins (Showrunner / Director)

Helper Mbedu (Actor) 2:11 p.m. – 2:22 p.m. – Small ax Steve McQueen (EP / co-writer / director / co-editor) 2:22 p.m. to 2:31 p.m. – Solos Zach Braff (director)

Tiffany Johnson (director)

Sam Taylor-Johnson (EP / Director)

David Weil (EP / Showrunner / Director) MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS 14:32-14:43 – Younger Sutton Foster (Actor)

Darren Star (creator / EP) APPLE TV + 2:43 p.m. – 2:56 p.m. – Ted Lasso Bill Lawrence (EP / Showrunner)

Juno Temple (Actor) 2:56 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. – Dickinson Alena Smith (Creator / Showrunner / Writer)

Hailee Steinfeld (EP / Actor) 3:08 p.m. to 3:19 p.m. – Mythical quest Megan Ganz (Co-Creator / EP)

Rob McElhenney (Co-creator / EP / Actor) 3.19 p.m.-3.30 p.m. – Mosquito Coast Neil Cross (creator / EP / showrunner / writer)

Melissa George (Actor)

Justin Theroux (EP / Actor)

Rupert Wyatt (EP / Director) SONY PICTURES TELEVISION 3:30 p.m. to 3:41 p.m. – Cobra Kai Ralph Macchio (Co-EP / Actor)

William Zabka (Co_EP / Actor) 3:41 p.m. – 3:51 p.m. – Awake Keith Knight (co-creator / EP)

Lamorne Morris (Actor) 3:52 p.m. – 4:14 p.m. – AFTERNOON BREAK FX 4:03 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Breeders Chris Addison (co-creator / EP)

Simon Blackwell (co-creator / EP / screenwriter)

Martin Freeman (Co-creator / EP / Actor) 4:15 p.m.-4:24 p.m. – Pose Billy Porter (Actor)

Mj Rodriguez (Actor) 4:24 pm-4:36pm – Fargo Noah Hawley (creator / EP / writer / director)

Chris Rock (Actor)

Glynn Turman (Actor) 4:36 pm-4:47pm – Snowfall Dave Andron (co-creator / EP / showrunner / screenwriter)

Damson Idris (Actor) 4:47 p.m. – 4:59 p.m. – A teacher Hannah Fidell (Creator / EP / Writer / Director)

Kate Mara (EP / Actor)

Nick Robinson (Actor) FREE FORM 4:59 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. – Everything will be fine Kayla Cromer (Actor)

Adam Faison (Actor)

Maeve Press (Actor)

Josh Thomas (Creator / EP / Actor) WARNER BROS TV 5:11 p.m. – 5:24 p.m. – Prodigal son Catherine Zeta-Jones (Actor) 5:24 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. – Queen Sugar Omar Dorsey (Actor)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner (Actor)

Paul Garnes (EP)

Rutina Wesley (Actor) PARAMOUNT NETWORK 5:35 p.m. to 5:46 p.m. – Yellowstone Gil Birmingham (Actor)

Cole Hauser (Actor)

Kelly Reilly (Actor) DISNEY + 5: 46-5: 59 pm – WandaVision Kathryn Hahn (Actor)

Elizabeth Olsen (Actor)

Teyonah Parris (Actor) 5:59 p.m.-6: 23 p.m. – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Anthony Mackie (Actor)

Carl Lumbly (Actor)

Malcolm Spellman (creator / EP / writer)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos