Don Lemon announces his CNN show has been renamed to “ Don Lemon Tonight ”
Lemon DonThe nightly news niche is getting a makeover.
the CNN The anchor announced on Saturday that “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” would be “no more” after more than five years on the air. Last Saturday tweeted that his show takes on a new name next week: “Don Lemon Tonight”.
“CNN Tonight with Don Lemon” is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show “Don Lemon Tonight”, “ he wrote.
Before the official announcement, Lemon, 55, caused an internet sensation after hinting at the change of a video on twitter.
“Tonight I have an announcement about the show. Yeah, (it’s the) end of an era,” Lemon said.
Fans of his show expressed concern in the comments:
“What do you mean by the last night? No way !! I watch you every night!” @LotWhitney wrote.
“I’m sad, I love watching you, Chris. I wish you all the best for whatever is to come. Hope we can see you, ” another user wrote.
Another tweet read: “I hope you don’t go. Your show is the best.”
Two hours later Lemon posted another video to assure viewers that it would always be on the cable news network he has been working since 2006.
After:Brooke Baldwin Leaves CNN to Focus On Her New Book: “Yes, I Feel Vulnerable”; range of network changes
“Everyone calm down, I didn’t say I was quitting CNN. I just said ‘this was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon’,” he said. “So relax.”
Another new era for the news personality is CNN’s latest podcast with fellow CNN presenter Chris Cuomo. “The Handoff” was announced Tuesday and will feature the news duo who will chat weekly, without a script, to “talk politics and get personal,” according to the show’s description.
After:Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon’s jokes go from screen to audio with new podcast ‘the Handoff’
Conversations between the two have drawn attention in the past. In March, Cuomo faced backlash after saying he was “Black on the Inside” after performing the theme song for the 1970s TV show “Good Times” during an exchange at the antenna with Lemon.
Lemon responded to criticism of his colleague.
“What I’m going to say is I’m sure there were some people who took offense, well, that’s their prerogative,” Lemontold USA TODAY“But Chris is my friend, I know his heart, I know where he’s from, and I know it was a joke between friends.”
