Why changing Chloe’s costume was the right choice

Netflix Jupiter’s legacy changed Chloe Sampson’s (Elena Kampouris) look from the comics and it was the right choice. Adapted from the graphic novels by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, Jupiter’s legacy is a multi-generational superhero saga. Chloe is the daughter of The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb), the greatest superheroes of the worst, but unlike her brother Brandon (Andrew Horton), aka Paragon, Chloe has turned her back on the family business for a life of drugs and partying.

Comic book version Chloe Sampson also rejected being a superhero in order to live a reckless party girl lifestyle, but her look was different. Chloe in the comics often wore pink as her signature color, and at one point her superhero costume was a little pink number that left little to the imagination. One of Chloe’s superpowers is her invulnerability to many forms of physical damage, so she didn’t need a costume that offered full body protection, but it was still a softer look at odds with the Chloe’s more difficult personality and outlook. In the Jupiter’s legacy comics, Chloe eventually adopted the code name Lady Liberty from her mother, but she also married her boyfriend Hutch Hutchence. Chloe and Hutch had an overpowered son named Jason and they went into hiding in Australia, far from members of Chloe’s murderous family.

Netflix Jupiter’s legacy changed a number of details from the comics, but the changes to Chloe’s look are a big improvement. On the show, Chloe is still a tough fashionista who indulges in alcohol and constantly feeds her uncontrolled drug addiction, and her darker look really suits her. Netflix’s Chloe always prefers suggestive and barely present outfits and she’s perfectly comfortable with her sexuality, but she wraps herself in the black color that matches her short hair. As it suits him let it go rejecting her parents’ disagreeable values, Chloe thumbs her nose at the Union Code of Justice and does whatever she wants – and that includes wearing what she wants. The wild child Chloe is also a model so her look on Jupiter’s legacy is a flirtatious parade, twisted of steel and chic of sex appeal.

Chloe’s edgy look in the Netflix series suits her self-defeating personality perfectly. The youngest Sampson stays up all night in the hottest clubs and was constantly late for her modeling gigs before being fired. As she longs for understanding and acceptance from her parents, Chloe has maintained a life of abandonment issues since The Utopian and Lady Liberty made saving the world a priority over raising their gifted children. Chloe also doesn’t understand why her brother Brandon wants to be the next utopian and suffers from her father’s negative opinion of her. Chloe’s lifestyle and choice of black as her signature color is the exact opposite of her parents’ primary white suits.

Chloe is also involved in some of the darkest moments of Jupiter’s legacy. Chloe was memorably hit by a van as she was crossing the street and it forced her to violently send her overpowered passengers. Already addicted to cocaine, when Chloe finds a bag of a mysterious substance that she sniffs like white powder, Sampson overdoses and nearly dies. Chloe’s life is saved by Hutch (Ian Quinlan), who then becomes her boyfriend. Even though she’s the overkill daughter of the world’s greatest superheroes, Chloe is not a manic pixie dream girl. She has a quick temper, resorts to violence quickly, and her powers can be overwhelming and terrifying to those she encounters.

Once again, Chloe Sampson’s sexy black look suits her perfectly, making her both flirty when she wants it and scary when provoked. Chloe Sampson has become one of the most compelling characters in Jupiter’s legacy and the key to her appeal is her rejection of her comic book look as well as the provocative performance of Elena Kampouris. Chloe’s distinctive black ensembles make her striking, unforgettable, and instantly unique among the many superheroes and villains of Jupiter’s legacy.

