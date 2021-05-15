Entertainment
Bollywood movies that were ahead of their time
Bollywood is infamous for stereotyping women and making socially regressive films. However, the industry produced films that were ahead of their time in terms of story, concept, and characterization. Let’s take a look at some of these movies.
1. Astitva
Source: YouTube / Eros Now movie preview
Tabu plays the role of Aditi Pandit whose life is turned upside down when she learns that her former music teacher has bequeathed her his property. In a series of flashbacks, the story focuses on her relationship with her husband and her music teacher. The film raises pertinent questions about the hypocrisy of our society which judges a woman’s sexual desires differently from a man. The nuanced storytelling and actor performances are worth a look.
2. Abhimaan
Source: YouTube / Trailer Showcase
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan play the role of Subir and Uma, a couple of professional singers. Subir was an established and popular singer when he married Uma and furthered her singing career. However, just as Subirs ‘career takes a plunge, Umas’ professional achievements skyrocket. This creates a rift between the couple as Subirs’ ego is bruised as he sees his wife become more prosperous than him. The story highlights the gender disparity and daily sexism that women face.
3. Fire
Source: YouTube / RiverToRiver – Florence Indian Film Festival
Directed by Deepa Mehta and starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in lead roles, this is one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to focus on a lesbian relationship. The film not only focuses on the characters and their sexuality, but also highlights our patriarchal and homophobic society. At the time of its release, the film received a lot of criticism for featuring a homosexual relationship.
4. Arth
Source: YouTube / Eagle Home Entertainments
Shaban Azmi stars as a woman who receives a jerk when she finds out about her husband’s extramarital affair. Slowly, she begins to become independent and takes charge of her life. Eventually, she separates from her husband and decides to live her life on her own terms instead of relying on a man to make her decisions. For a film released in the 1980s, he makes a strong case for the empowerment and emancipation of women.
Have you watched any of these movies? Let us know in the comments.
Social and main image credit: Rahul Sugandh and Kaleidoscope Entertainment, Trial by Fire Films
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]