Bollywood movies that were ahead of their time

Bollywood is infamous for stereotyping women and making socially regressive films. However, the industry produced films that were ahead of their time in terms of story, concept, and characterization. Let’s take a look at some of these movies.

1. Astitva

Tabu plays the role of Aditi Pandit whose life is turned upside down when she learns that her former music teacher has bequeathed her his property. In a series of flashbacks, the story focuses on her relationship with her husband and her music teacher. The film raises pertinent questions about the hypocrisy of our society which judges a woman’s sexual desires differently from a man. The nuanced storytelling and actor performances are worth a look.

2. Abhimaan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan play the role of Subir and Uma, a couple of professional singers. Subir was an established and popular singer when he married Uma and furthered her singing career. However, just as Subirs ‘career takes a plunge, Umas’ professional achievements skyrocket. This creates a rift between the couple as Subirs’ ego is bruised as he sees his wife become more prosperous than him. The story highlights the gender disparity and daily sexism that women face.

3. Fire

Directed by Deepa Mehta and starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das in lead roles, this is one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to focus on a lesbian relationship. The film not only focuses on the characters and their sexuality, but also highlights our patriarchal and homophobic society. At the time of its release, the film received a lot of criticism for featuring a homosexual relationship.

4. Arth

Shaban Azmi stars as a woman who receives a jerk when she finds out about her husband’s extramarital affair. Slowly, she begins to become independent and takes charge of her life. Eventually, she separates from her husband and decides to live her life on her own terms instead of relying on a man to make her decisions. For a film released in the 1980s, he makes a strong case for the empowerment and emancipation of women.

