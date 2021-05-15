The secret message of the new June outfit

June’s new outfit in The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 5, “Chicago” is steeped in hidden meaning and symbolism for her character’s journey.
After years of suffering in Gilead, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 5, Chicago gives June a major wardrobe change with several hidden messages. Aside from the flashbacks, June has only been portrayed in the clothes she is forced to wear as a maid in Gilead. Her red cape is both an immediately recognizable staple of the show and a symbol of the oppression imposed on the wearer. When June finally reaches Chicago, which is beyond Gilead’s control, she finally arrives in a place where her cloak can be lost in exchange for a new outfit, a symbolic change in her journey.
Junes’ new look is a stark difference from her Gilead outfit. The red cape and white beanie are replaced with a solid yellow hoodie, jeans and, most importantly, a blue Chicago Cubs baseball cap. This is the hat that offers the most importance for June, as it not only plays a narrative role in this episode, but it is full of meaning for his character. June acquires her cap as a gift from Janine as the two prepare to go their separate ways. Janine had actually received the hat earlier in the episode as a gift for Steven, the leader of the resistance group that the two runaway maids had grudgingly taken in the previous week’s episode. Its revealed in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, that Janine and Steven were involved in a romantic relationship and that she had become somewhat in love with him despite Junes’ disapproval. In order to get the hat, Janine tries to exchange her maids’ cloak for her; when that is not enough, as a sign of good faith to her friend, June also offers her her coat and the seller agrees to close the deal.
This seemingly innocuous barter moment in “Chicago” is actually one of the key moments of the whole. The Handmaid’s Taleseries to date. June and Janine have just exchanged the clothes most closely associated with Gilead for something that is associated with the ancient United States in which they spent most of their lives. As much as the handmaids’ red coats are instantly recognizable as something of the oppressive religious culture of Gilead, a baseball cap is a clear cultural product, and therefore a symbol, of the ancient United States. Baseball has been called the game of the Americas and the great American pastime; it is a sport born in the United States and shared by generations of Americans. Helping to get this hat, June is literally swapping a piece of Gilead for a piece of America.
The fact that June wears a Chicago Cubs hat is also significant, and this relates to her trip to The Handmaid’s Tale. The Cubs for most of their history were a cursed and oppressed franchise. For 108 years, they were never able to win a World Series, becoming the ultimate underdog in the sports world, until 2016, when they were able to break through and win the title. June is likewise the ultimate underdog: everything June experienced in Gilead was designed to keep her under the yellow of authoritarian oppression. Shes suffered from indignity after indignity, often taking two steps back for each step forward in his quest to destroy or flee Gilead. The Handmaid’s Tale built these tragedies to make Junes’ final victory all the more meaningful as it was for the Cubs, whose long period of failure made their 2016 World Series victory all the more powerful for the fans.
As “Chicago” draws to a close, it becomes clear that June has just taken a significant step towards freedom and revenge. She, with her hat, was badly damaged by the bombs sent from Gilead, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. June is still standing and continues to fight in an insurmountable fight. Just before the credits roll, a downcast June reunites with her best friend Moira, offering a small victory in a moment of chaos. The Handmaid’s Taleprepares June to be a winner against all odds and June seems to have finally arrived at the gate of freedoms.
