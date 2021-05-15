5 Bollywood movies that did well

MIL-DIL Relationships: The relationship between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law can often mean a relationship of constant disagreements, fights, and competitions.

But at the same time, it can also be about love and friendship. When we think of a Bollywood mother-in-law, we mostly remember the “evil” Lalita Pawar. She was always the one plotting and plotting against her stepdaughter. Such mother-in-law may or may not exist anymore, but Bollywood’s portrayal of mother-in-law as “dark” has taken a turn in recent times. The MIL-DIL relationships we see in the movies right now may not be “perfect,” but they sure are realistic.

Here are 5 movies with realistic MIL-DIL relationships

1. Thappad

The MIL-DIL relationship between Amrita and Sulakshna is what every woman deserves. Not for a moment do we find Sulakshana towering over Amrita, like other stereotypical mother-in-law. She also doesn’t try to poison her son Vikram against his wife. They share a pleasant and harmonious relationship. But when Vikram slaps Amrita, Sulakshana doesn’t blame him, instead wants Amrita to forget everything and move on. Later, when Amrita points out that no one has asked her if she is okay, Sulakshana realizes her fault. She apologizes for the family’s mistake and acknowledges their ingrained misogyny. She admits that Amrita is doing the right thing by defending herself.

2. Vicky Donor

Vicky’s mother, Dolly Ahluwalia, and her grandmother, called Biji, share a progressive MIL-DIL relationship. In one scene we find the women sharing drinks and having a heartfelt conversation. This is something very rare, especially when you take into account the generation presented here. As an older woman, Biji seems to be ahead of her time and it shows more than once in the film. A great example would be the scene where Dolly struggles to admit that Vicky is a sperm donor, but Biji is the one to explain to her how he served a noble purpose in helping childless couples have children.

3. Badhai Ho

For much of the film, Durga and her stepdaughter Priyamvada are saans-bahu duo. Durga tries to dominate her son Jeetu and argues with Priyamvada all the time, throwing taunts at him. Priyamvada’s “ late ” pregnancy shocks and upsets her like everyone else in the family. But she defends Priyamvada when her relatives ridicule her for bearing a child at such an advanced age. She stands up for her for her dedication and makes them realize how selfish and mean they are to her. This bittersweet relationship between them is only endearing.

4. Two states

We don’t see Kavita Malhotra as the movie’s mother-in-law. But the way she treats Ananya because she comes from a different culture and can’t cook is what women often face in interfaith marriages. She repeatedly mocks Ananya and tries to separate Krish from her. However, by the time the film comes to an end, Krish and Ananya happily marry with the approval of their respective families. This shows again that we cannot categorize a woman’s relationship with her mother-in-law as “black” or “white”, there is always a “gray” area.

5. Kal Ho Na Ho

In 2021,Kal Ho Na Hoseems like a dated movie with occasional sexism and homophobia, which we wouldn’t like to watch again. But we can’t ignore the fact that it portrays in a nuanced way the dynamics of the relationship between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law. There is always a tension between Jennifer and Lajjo because the latter believes that the adoption of Gia by the former led to the suicide of her son. Their relationship remains complex until Gia’s identity is revealed. In reality, it was Lajjo’s son who fathered Gia but with a different woman. Jennifer adopted her when her mother refused to accept her. Unable to bear the guilt, Gia’s father committed suicide. We are all moved to tears when we see Lajjo come to terms with Jennifer and Gia based on the truth.