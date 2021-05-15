Celebrities with Hollywood names





The rule of three: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, June Diane Raphael, John David Washington … I was scrolling through my feed today and came across this tweet from the one and only Mindy Kaling:

Twitter: @mindykaling

Like, she makes a few points! Sterling K. Brown is strong, distinguished and easygoing. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

ALSO! This is his real name. The “K” stands for Kelby. So here are some more iconic Hollywood names: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Real name: Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman Where do you know her from: Euphoria, The greatest showman, and Spider Man Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Real name: Amelia Fiona Jessica Pilot Where do you know her from: Ella, delighted, Goodwill hunting, and Tarzan Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic

Real name: Parminder Kaur Nagra Where do you know her from: play it like Beckham, IS, and Shield Agents Adam Rose / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Real name: Mahershalalhashbaz Gilmore Where do you know him from: Moonlight, Green book, and Real detective. Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Real name: Guy Ramsay Ferry Where do you know him from: Dinners, drive-ins and dives and Guy’s Grocery Games Gregg Deguire / WireImage

Real name: Elmore Rual Torn Jr. Where do you know him from: Dodgeball, Men in black, and Cross creek Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Real name: Breckin Meyer Where do you know him from: Distraught, Josie and the Pussycats, and Robot chicken Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Real name: Mads Dittmann Mikkelsen Where do you know him from: Casino Royale, Hannibal, and Another round Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Real name: Regina rene king Where do you know her from: A Cinderella Story, Jerry maguire, and If Beale Street could speak Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images

Real name: Benedict Timothy Carlton Cumberbatch Where do you know him from: Sherlock, Doctor Strange, and The imitation game Archives Bettmann / Bettmann

Real name: Marlon Brando Jr. Where do you know him from: A streetcar named desire, At the water’s edge, and The Godfather Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Real name: Susan alexandra weaver Where do you know her from: Extraterrestrial, Holes, and ghost hunters Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images for Disney

Real name: Chadwick Aaron Boseman Where do you know him from: Black Panther, Ma Rainey’s black background, and Da 5 bloods Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic

Real name: Christopher John Grace Where do you know him from: This 70s show, BlacKkKlansman, and Win a date with Tad Hamilton! Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Real name: Idrissa Akuna Elba Where do you know him from: Luther, Thor, and Beasts of no nation E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Real name: Elizabeth jean philipps Where do you know her from: Freaks and Geeks, Cougar Town, and white chicks Well done / NBCU / NBCUniversal Photo Bank via Getty Images

Real name: June Diane Raphael Where do you know her from: Bride wars, Far shot, and Big mouth Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

Real name: John David Washington Where do you know him from: Principle, BlacKkKlansman, and Ballers Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for Netflix

Real name: Uzoamaka Nwanneka Aduba Where do you know her from: Orange is the new black, Mrs. America, and Processing Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Real name: Patricia rooney mara Where do you know her from: The girl with the dragon tattoo, Social network, and Carol Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Real name: Giancarlo Giuseppe Alessandro Esposito Where do you know him from: breaking Bad, Once upon a time, and The boys Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Real name: Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge Where do you know her from: Crashing, Chip bagand Harry Styles’ music video for “Treat People With Kindness”. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Real name: Mark Sinclair Where do you know him from: Fast and furious, guardians of the galaxy, and The pacifist Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Real name: Imogen Gay Poots Where do you know her from: I know this is true, Black christmas, and This annoying moment Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Real name: Samuel Leroy Jackson Where do you know him from: Snakes in a plane, The Incredibles, and Captain marvel Christopher Polk / Getty Images for Turner Image

Real name: Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon Where do you know her from: The revenge of a blonde, Walk the line, and Big little lies What are some of your favorite Hollywood names? Sound off in the comments below!







