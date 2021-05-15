Actor Andrew McCarthy discusses ‘Brat’ among this week’s author interviews – Marin Independent Journal





Book events Passage of book: 51 boulevard Tamal Vista, Corte Madera; 415-927-0960; bookpassage.com. May 16: Peter Wohlleben discusses The Heartbeat of Trees with Jane Goodall and moderator Donna Seaman. 10 hours online. $ 5 to $ 35. Sign up online; May 16: Ian Manuel discusses My Time Will Come. 4 p.m. online. Sign up online; May 16: Daniel Howell discusses You Will Through This Night with John Green. 4 p.m. online; May 17: Maggie Shipstead discusses Great Circle. 5 p.m. online; May 18: Chris Whitaker discusses We Begin at the End. 6 p.m. online; May 18: Lori Gottlieb discusses Maybe You Should Speak to Someone with Rabbi Stacy Friedman. 7 p.m. online. Sign up online; May 19: Jennifer Weiner discusses this summer with Kristy Woodson Harvey. 1 p.m. online. $ 5 to $ 36. Sign up online; May 23: Andrew McCarthy discusses Brat: An Eighties Story with Don George. 4 p.m. online. $ 40. Sign up online. Copperfields Books: Copperfieldsbooks.com/event/dena-grunt-online. May 19: Dena Grunt discusses Table with a View: The History and Recipes of Nicks Cove. 7 p.m. online. Sign up online. Books by Point Reyes: 11315 Highway 1, Point Reyes station; 415-663-1542; ptreyesbooks.com. May 19: Noah Warren discusses The Complete Stories with poets Katie Peterson, Armen Davoudian and Randall Mann. 7 p.m. online. Sign up online. Other discussions Marin Community Media Center: cmcm.tv. May 20: Jill Lessard, who worked as a network television publicist and editor for ABC.com and Oscar.com, discusses Why Are You Asking? as part of the Ask the Experts series. 7 p.m. online. $ 25 for non-members. Sign up online. Heart of the village: heartofthevillage.org. May 19: Kori Stevenson, a parent of Marin and educator of Being Adept, Michelle Leopold, a parent and activist of Marin whose son died of a fentanyl overdose, and law enforcement officers from the police department from Mill Valley discuss Getting Real about Teen Drug Use. 7 p.m. online. Sign up online. Larkspur Library: 400 Magnolia Avenue, Larkspur; 415-927-5005; ci.larkspur.ca.us/296/Larkspur-Library. May 22: Dewey Livingston discusses the history of Larkspur and Greenbrae. 11am online. Sign up online. Marine Coalition: marincoalition.org. May 18: Jeff Boehm, Managing Director of the Marine Mammal Center, JD Bergeron, Executive Director of International Bird Rescue, and Ellyn Weisel, Executive Director of WildCare, discuss the challenges and successes of Marin Wildlife. 6 p.m. online. Sign up online. Marin County Genealogical Society: maringensoc.org. May 20: Marin County Genealogical Societys DNA Virtual Meeting on the Use of DNA Painter 7 p.m. online. To access it, send an email to [email protected] NAMI Marin: namimarin.org. May 18: Aarna Dixit is the featured speaker of the NAMI Marin Storytelling series. 3 p.m. online. Sign up online. Compiled by Colleen Bidwill The literary calendar appears on Sunday. Email the lists to [email protected] Photos should be in 300 dpi JPG format with a minimum file size of 2 megabytes and should include caption information.

