Lily James Stuns In Iconic Red ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit As Pamela Anderson For TV Series





Lily James turned heads on the beach when she filmed a scene for her upcoming "Pam & Tammy" series. The British actress, 32, looked unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson as she wore a costume that resembled Anderson's iconic red swimsuit from "Baywatch". Anderson played CJ Parker in the Lifeguard drama series from 1992 to 1997. The new Hulu series will follow the tumultuous romance between Anderson and rocker Tommy Lee. They married sadly after only 96 hours of acquaintance. Sebastian Stan is about to play the musician from Mtley Cre. Last week, the show released first-look footage of the two characters. James posed in a revealing black leather cropped top with a tie up front. Her eyes were covered in dark makeup as her light blonde hair hung in curls over her shoulders, in typical Anderson fashion. In a second photo, Lily's Anderson bends over and bites a nipple ring on Stan's Lee. Stan also wears eye makeup, a goatee, and lots of fake tattoos to become the drummer. "Here's a look at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu," says the post . "Based on the real scandal that started it all, starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen ready to turn the clock back?" Stan also shared a picture of himself as a character on Instagram. He was shirtless again, this time leaning against a car while making a graying face. The caption contained a quote from Lee : "We don't stop playing because we get older, we get old because we stop playing." Likewise, James posted a photo of herself as a character, addition of a quote from Anderson : "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations, it's very easy to surprise people." Anderson, now 53, and Lee, now 58, married in 1995. Lee served several months in prison for domestic violence after pleading without challenge, and the two divorced in 1998 . The actress and rocker share two sons: Brandon Thomas, 24, and Dylan Jagger, 23. No release date has been announced for 'Pam & Tommy'. The show will also star Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Andrew Dice Clay.







