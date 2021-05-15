Floyd Mayweather ‘files 87million lawsuit against PAC Entertainment Worldwide’ for Logan Paul Dubai

Floyd Mayweather ‘files $ 87million lawsuit against PAC Entertainment Worldwide after signing deal to take cross-match with Logan Paul in Dubai after organization shy away from payments’ leaving Money to host June 6 contest at Miami
Floyd Mayweather sues PAC Entertainment group for $ 87million, reports show
Mayweather Promotions claims PAC offered to lead Logan Paul’s fight in Dubai
PAC reportedly signed deal with US team on 78million payment plan
Mayweather Promotions did not receive a scheduled first payment in March.
The highly anticipated crossover fight will now take place on June 6 in Miami
By Sam Blitz for Mailonline
Published: | Update:
Floyd Mayweather’s company is suing the PAC Entertainment Worldwide group for $ 87 million in damages for failing to organize the American’s exhibition fight with Logan Paul in Dubai.
The undefeated boxer will face YouTube-turned-boxer Paul on June 6 at the Hard Rock Arena in Miami, but Mayweather Promotions says the fight should have been staged in the UAE after a deal was signed with PAC.
According to TMZ Sports, who claims to have seen the lawsuit filed by Mayweather Promotions, the boxer’s team have signed a deal with the organization where PAC is expected to pay 78 million on a “ prescribed payment schedule. ”
Floyd Mayweather’s group reportedly sued PAC Entertainment Worldwide for $ 87 million
Mayweather Promotions claims to have signed deal to lead Logan Paul (right) fight in Dubai
Mayweather Promotions also insists they were impressed with PAC’s presentation, with the first payment of $ 21 million due on March 25 – but the payment never arrived.
The missed payment, according to the Mayweather group, allowed them to terminate the deal while demanding the $ 78 million PAC fee as part of the original deal.
Both parties then managed to find a new location and package to create the contest, with final details and location being announced by Mayweather Promotions on April 28.
Mayweather’s crossover fight with YouTuber Paul takes place on June 6 in Miami, Florida
The American boxing team allege that PAC “ presented financial projections estimating that the fight could generate guaranteed amounts for each participant, plus result in the promoters earning more than $ 100 million (71 million) in profit afterwards. have covered all scholarships and expenses.
The fight was scheduled to take place in February this year but has been postponed. Meanwhile, Sky Sports announced on Friday that it would broadcast the contest through its Box Office channel.
The pre-fight press conference saw drama as Mayweather grew angry after Paul’s brother Jake stole his hat at Hard Rock Stadium which then led to a brawl.
Mayweather (left) got angry after his hat was stolen by Logan’s brother Jake (right)
This is the third time Mayweather has been involved in a crossover event in recent years. The veteran faced UFC icon Conor McGregor in a 215 million fight in August 2017, which he won.
The 44-year-old fought for the last time on New Years Eve 2018 when he knocked out Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.
The fight will take place on a Sunday so it doesn’t clash with a pay-per-view fight with Triller on Saturday, June 5th. The social media platform has this date set aside for a lightweight world title fight between Teofimo Lopez and his mandatory challenger George Kambosos.
