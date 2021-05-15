Baghban actor Saahil Chadha injured after being hit by ambulance, hospitalized

Actor Saahil Chadha, who has appeared in films such as Baghban and Section 375, and his wife Promila were injured after being hit by an ambulance. The accident took place in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Saahil and Promila were returning from a meeting and were walking to their car, parked in an alley behind St Xaviers College, when they were struck by the vehicle from behind, reports a major daily. The actor was dragged on two feet and sustained injuries to his stomach and thigh. His wife, meanwhile, suffered two broken legs.

Currently, Saahil is admitted to Bombay hospital, while Promila stays with her cousin. His injuries are not believed to be serious and he is expected to be discharged within the next two or three days.

Saahil called the accident extremely shocking and frightening and said he was currently under observation in hospital. The police caught the driver, he added, adding that I practice Buddhism and believe that a serious and much worse incident has been avoided in my life. I’m under observation for the next few days without a doubt, but God has been kind. What happened was extremely shocking and frightening.

Saahil played one of the sons of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malinis in Baghban, the other three being played by Aman Verma, Samir Soni and Nasir Kazi.