Warzone Ghost Voice actor apologizes over sexist comments





Back on May 8 Call of Duty cut ties with Jeff Leach, the voice actor of Ghost in Call of Duty: Warzone, because of the sexist comments Leach had made in the past. Fast forward a week, and now Leach has released an official statement on the matter, apologizing for his comments. The statement, which was shared via TwitLonger, notes that Leach is both “deeply sorry” and “ashamed” for his comments. He also notes that he has learned his lesson and is working on his emotions. “Several members of the media have communicated with the comments I have made and I sincerely believe that my viewers and the press deserve honest answers and an explanation,” it read. the long statement. “As you know, passion can be a double-edged sword. First of all, I am deeply passionate about creating great work, sharing that work with my audience and using it to uplift, entertain, educate and connect more closely to my community. This extends to my acting work, live broadcasts and the online contact I choose to have within the gaming community. This will never change However, on the other end of the passion spectrum, I have also reacted with passion in situations where I felt attacked, targeted or harassed and very rarely lost control – and that is what made me feel like I was being attacked, targeted or harassed. happened with a few individuals in the gaming community. My grudge against them was not only false, but also the antithesis of my relationship with my fan base and the inclusive message I’m trying to promote – and for that , I am deeply sorry but also ashamed. Transparency is a big supporter of my online content. Anyone who has wanted to watch some of the 40+ hours of live content I produce each week will be a ware of that. However, the use of vitriolic language online still holds the power to cause harm. As stupid as I have acted, I am not an uneducated man and therefore I am not naive. This is one of the reasons I have talked so much on my platforms about ending the toxicity and hate speech that exists in various facets of this industry. I have remorse for distorting my true intentions and I apologize to individuals and business partners that I may have negatively impacted these outbursts. This includes my amazing supporters, the moderators who have worked tirelessly to protect our small online community, and the businesses who have given me opportunity and confidence and which I have let down. I am grateful for the words of support and understanding I have received and want you all to know that lessons have been learned, my emotions are being worked on and that I will continue to be transparent and accountable to those who are enough. generous to give me their time and interest. “ As reported at the time, Activision and Call of Duty severed their ties with Leach, who will no longer play Ghost in the future. Meanwhile, Leach was also ditched by Facebook Gaming, with whom he was previously a partner before all of this. [1/3] Jeff Leach Misogynist ?!

@FacebookGaming Partner, Voice of @Call of Duty “Ghost” @Activision Serious intrusive personalized sexism. Affecting. Contempt. Violence! Serial offender! @TheZombiUnicorn Watch the RT clip! Respect women! # GameOver4Sexism pic.twitter.com/jtNj3xy5sN – NitroLukeDX (@NitroLukeDX) May 7, 2021 Besides Activision and Facebook, Leach was also dropped by the following sponsors: Team Kitch, AimControllers and Sneak Energy.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos