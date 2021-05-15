America’s First Freedom | Hollywood lectures on gun owners again









Photo credit: Topher courtesy of Flickr

Americans supporting the Second Amendment are used to Hollywood elites teaching them how to best exercise their rights, but as the calls get louder, it’s important to listen so you can be prepared. to expose their lies. Actress Samantha Bee recently used it show label the Second Amendment as outdated and unnecessary, and regard those who exercise this constitutional right as frail old men. In one segment Titled Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns, Bee peddled the lie that gun ownership is a public health crisis while praising Dr Fauci (who echoed that lie). She also claimed that guns are cool as hell, but no one should have them. As we know, criticizing legal possession of weapons under the guise of a public health crisis is patently false. As Americas 1st freedom reported, labeling it as such, [t]The idea is to turn a question of elementary freedom into a crisis that demands immediate action. Bee later applauded gun control laws that work, such as universal background checks, although she did not cite any evidence. As we know, universal background checks do not prevent the criminal element in society from getting a gun. The real purpose of these checks is to tie conscientious gun owners into so many legal knots that they avoid any situation, no matter how harmless, where someone else touches their guns. In other words, to cancel most legal firearms transfers. It is also to document each transfer of a firearm on documents accessible to the government in order to have part of a complete registry of firearms owners, such as Americas 1st freedom Previously reported. The Full Frontal host also touted President Joe Bidens (R) ‘s recent gun control proposals as a good start. In fact, the president has told lie after lie in an attempt to advance his anti-gun agenda. Not to stop there, Bee introduced Shannon Watts, one of the founding members of the anti-gun group Moms Demand Action, which is now an affiliate of anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Perhaps Bee could have spoken to one of the millions of Americans who legally exercise their Second Amendment rights every day, but that would, predictably, detract from the predetermined narrative of her and Watts. The segment, which lasted nearly half an hour, also included a montage of anti-gun politicians and other celebrities who, as you might expect, blasted the Second Amendment and demanded that we do one thing. f — ing on guns in the land Bee calls hell. Of course, none of this is new to Hollywood. Time and time again, they have pushed anti-Second Amendment propaganda. Whether it was Ben Affleck retroactively claiming trips to the shooting ranges made him uncomfortable or Madonna spouting out nonsense, it’s clear where much of Hollywood is. Just f — ing do something. Good night everyone, concludes Bee. Make no mistake about it: Hollywood is once again explaining to you what is best for you in terms of your constitutional rights, despite their immense detachment from reality. Bee joins a growing chorus of Hollywood elites who are detached from American realities and cannot understand how essential these Second Amendment rights are to our American freedoms.

