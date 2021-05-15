Jinger Duggar shares the ‘sweetest’ girl moments rarely seen



















May 15, 2021 – 9:43 p.m. CEST



REBECCA LEWIS The Counting On Jinger star and her husband Jeremy are the parents of two young daughters, Felicity, two, and Evangeline Jo, six months.

Jinger Duggar shared her love of being a mom, after telling fans how she plans to keep her two daughters out of the limelight. the Counting on the star is mom with two young girls, Felicity, two and six month old Evangeline Jo, and she has now opened up about watching their relationship “blossom”. “I love every aspect of being a mom and I can’t imagine my life without my two little daughters,” Jinger said. Today. “I love seeing Felicity at this point, how she adores her little sister. It really is the sweetest thing to see their relationship blossom. Every time Baby Jo cries Felicity wants to do absolutely everything she can to make her little sister happy. “ MORE: Counting On fans speculate 31-year-old Jana Duggar is in court Loading the player … WATCH: Jinger Duggar Shares Exciting News From The Book With His Fans Jinger, who recently published his first book The hope that we have with her husband Jeremy Vuolo, also recognized that it took “serious thought” to open their lives in this way because of the girls. “At the end of the day, we felt obligated to know that we have a message of hope to share with the world,” Jinger said. MORE: Duggar family congratulate 18-year-old Justin Duggar and wife on ‘gorgeous’ wedding MORE: Counting On’s Justin Duggar Shares First Kiss Video With 19 Year Old Wife The 27-year-old and her husband have moved to Los Angeles where Jeremy is a minister for a church. Jinger grew up on the TLC show Counting on, but in recent months fans have wondered why his daughters have never appeared on social media. The couple are now parents of two children She then took to Instagram to answer questions from fans and said “the girls are doing great”. “Felicity is absolutely smitten with her little sister, and Evy loves Felicity, “ she added. “You haven’t seen a lot of them just because we want to give them a little more privacy when they’re so young,” she later revealed. “We appreciate the way you love and support our family. It means a lot to us!” Jinger and Jeremy got married in 2016 Jinger welcomed his second daughter, Evangeline Jo – known as Evy – in November 2020, and told fans earlier in 2021 that the “most exciting” part of this new chapter was “seeing how Felicity became a big sister.” Evy’s birth came a year after Jinger miscarried. Find out more HELLO! American stories here







