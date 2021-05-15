9 of Lokis’ best moments in the MCU (VIDEO) | Entertainment

Captain America (Chris evans) once told his Avengers teammates before a big battle, you get killed, you go. For a Marvel character, that’s definitely true. Loki (Tom hiddleston) has been presumed dead (or indeed dead) no less than three times, and he’s been walking away from it to the delight of fans around the world.

Before the Disney + show LokiIn the June 9 premiere, we take a look back at some of the funniest, most heartbreaking, and meaningful moments in the MCU to date.

I am charged with a glorious purpose. (Years 2012 The Avengers)

That’s the phrase that launched a thousand Loki T-shirts (and, according to the trailers, it’s going to resurface on the Disney + show). It was a burden, indeed, as we eventually learned that Loki was mind-controlled by Thanos (Josh brolin) during the events of The Avengers.

Loki vs. The Hulk (2012s The Avengers)

It wasn’t really a fight. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) cut Lokis’ speech about how all of the Avengers, and all of humanity, really fell short of him. He tossed it like a rag doll, which ended with Loki stuck in the stone floor of Stark Tower and the green-skinned monster seeing him as a lousy god.

Meet the New Captain America (2013s Thor: The Dark World)

Sam Wilson (Anthony mackie) took up the torch, but another character technically wore Caps Loki’s costume. In a hilarious scene in Thor: The Dark World, he teases Thor (Chris Hemsworth) about her new friends and uses illusion magic to try on this iconic outfit. I can feel justice sweeping in! he exclaims, sarcastic as always.

A Heartbreaking Confrontation (2011s Thor)

TELL ME! One of Lokis’ major twists in the MCU arrives in the first Thor film, when he realizes after a trip to Jotunheim that he may not be Asgardian. Horrified by his ancestry and the fact that Odin (Anthony hopkins) has been lying to him for centuries, he asks his father to tell him the truth about who he really is and why he brought him to Asgard. (Plus, Odin manages to get out of this conversation by falling into the world’s most convenient extended nap. Good.)

Odinson (years 2018 Avengers: Infinity War)

He is the god of evil, but he is also the god of character development. In his last moments in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki declares himself Odinson, rather than Laufeyson, meaning he has made peace with his parentage and sees Odin as his father and Thor as his brother.

A big fan of the sport (2017s Thor: Ragnarok)

It brought Loki great joy when he saw Thor get punched in Sakaar’s fight pit by the Hulk (although his initial reaction upon seeing the Green Guy was, I have to leave this planet). As the Hulk throws Thor exactly like he did Loki The Avengers, Loki gets up and screams, yes! This is what it does!

Unexpected and unwanted reunion (2017 Thor: Ragnarok)

Loki seemed to be having a good time masquerading as Odin and directing Asgard, based on how he staged a play about his heroic sacrifice (featuring Matt damon, nothing less) to the giant statue he had made of himself. There was only one thing that could rock everything when Thor’s arrival and so, of course, Loki-as-Odin wasn’t too happy to see his brother. Oh, he mumbles when the god of thunder appears.

Filled with Regret (2013s Thor: The Dark World)

There is only one member of his Asgardian family that Loki never actively disliked: his foster mother, Frigga (Rene Russo). She taught him magic and took care of him, and she comes to see him even when he is being held in an Asgardian prison for the crimes he committed in New York. Unfortunately, Lokis’ intrigues indirectly lead to his demise, and when Thor comes to see him after his death, he’s taken it pretty hard. They team up to stop the Dark Elves and avenge their mother, but Thor knows he can’t trust his brother. Response from Lokis? Trust my rage.

Fall for 30 minutes (2017s Thor: Ragnarok)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lokis is not welcome on Earth after what he did in New York. But he’s surprised when he’s engulfed in a form of magic that keeps him trapped in a separate dimension where he’s only free-falling, courtesy of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Finally, he exits, lands with a thud, and shouts furiously: I’ve been falling for 30 minutes!

