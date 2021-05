Hollywood star Kerry Washington enjoys the Causeway Coast

American actress Kerry Washington was pictured enjoying a sunny day on the Causeway Coast after joining the all-star cast of her latest film set in Belfast. erry, who rose to fame for his starring role in the American drama Scandal, joined teammates including Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne on the set of The School for Good and Evil. The fantasy film, based on the best-selling novels of the same name by author Soman Chainan, is being shot at Belfast Harbor Studios as well as a small number of other locations in and around the city. Despite teaming up with her fellow cast members for the set, Kerry found time to soak up the sun on Antrims Causeway Cost and snap photos of herself visiting the Giant’s Causeway rock formation and the Dark Hedges. . Filming for the adaptation of The School for Good and Evil began earlier this year with the film’s release on Netflix in 2022. The film is a Netflix Original fantasy drama directed by American Paul Feig, best known for Bridesmaids and the Ghostbusters remake as well as Spy, The Heat and The Office episodes. Oscar winner Charlize Theron flew to NI for filming in February before being joined by Matrix and John Wick star Laurence Fishburne in March. Fishburn will play The Schoolmaster in the film while Michelle Yeoh – who appeared in the Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and the martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon – has been cast as Professor Anemone. Other cast members include teenage Disney actress Sofia Wylie and Broadway star Sophia Anne Caruso. In January, Belfast Harbor Studios was announced as the location for the filming of the fantasy drama that follows a group of girls and boys who are taken to an institution and trained to be fairytale heroes and villains. Netflix will use the 125,000 square feet of studio, workshop and office space at Belfast Harbor Studios for its first film where most of the production will be shot in Northern Ireland. David Dobbin, president of Belfast Harbor, said at the time that the announcement was “a big boost for the growing sector of the creative industry in Northern Ireland”. Soman Chainani’s book the film is based on was an instant New York Times bestseller. Grays Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey is also traveling to his home in Northern Ireland, visiting famous local beauty spots. Currently in Ireland to film the hit Disney production Disenchantment by Hollywood actress Amy Adams this summer, he posted a selfie to his Instagram account on Thursday of his visit to Temple Co Londonderrys Mussenden. Sunday life

