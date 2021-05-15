Prince Harry REVEALS how he and THIS Hollywood star bonded over the paparazzi’s obsession with celebrities

In a recent podcast appearance, Prince Harry revealed how he made a famous friend in Los Angeles, as the duo “kind of keep in touch because of the paparazzi.”

Prince Harry’s recent revelations about the royal family on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast have once again left everyone in awe. 2. With the family staying in Montecito, home to many famous celebrities, it didn’t take long for Harry to make a new friend.

Harry’s new friend is none other than famous neighbor Orlando Bloom and the reason for their surprising bond is “the paparazzi”. As Harry explained, “Just two days ago Orlando Bloom texted me because he’s right down the street and we’re kind of keeping in touch because of the paparazzi he is. sent me a photo his security took of this long haired guy in a beanie, with his ear cups inside, with his huge camera in the back of his truck 44, “via Just Jared.

Explaining further what happened, Harry revealed that there was a woman behind the wheel who made the peace sign, sitting there as a distraction, while the man was lying in the back of his truck. 44 taking pictures of Orlando and Katy Perry with their daughter Daisy. Dove Bloom and whoever was in that area. Harry retorted, “How is that normal, how is that okay?”

However, Harry admitted that his paparazzi experience in the United States is “much better” than in the United Kingdom. Harry said that in Los Angeles he could actually lift his head and feel different. In addition, the “shoulders of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fallen”. Harry feels “a little freer” when he walks around and manages to pick up Archie on the back of his bike, something he never had the chance to do at home.

