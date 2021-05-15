Star Wars hints at Palpatines clone plan 49 years before Star Wars sequels





Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3 sets the stage for Palpatine’s dark side cloning plans in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Bad Lot hints at Palpatine’s clone plans some 49 years before the sequel trilogy. The Sith have always sought the secret of immortality, and that is why they sought the force vergence of Exegol; it is a place where “the veil between life and death is thin,“This is why Palpatine could only be resurrected on Exegol. Palpatine was obsessed with Eternal Life even before founding the Empire, only killing his master Darth Plagueis the Sage after learning the secret of the essence transfer from him. The fundamental problem with the transfer of essence, however, was the Emperor’s desire to find a suitable host for his dark side spirit; No doubt this was one of the reasons he initially focused on Anakin Skywalker, believing the Chosen One would make the perfect host. In the end, he chose to own a clone of his own body instead – but those experiences didn’t go particularly well. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Every Star Wars Easter Egg In Bad Batch Episode 3 Star Wars: The Bad Lot Episode 3 appears to have shown the start of the clone experiments that would ultimately lead to the creation of the Palpatine clones. The Kaminoan Clone Army was initially based on Jango Fett, but the genetic samples degraded over time. With the Empire turning against the clone program, the Kaminoans believe they must find a way to create higher quality clones. It seems likely that they are attempting to create Force-sensitive clones – and indeed Omega might just be the first of them. The future of this program is unclear, but it appears the Empire is destined to take control of the project.The Mandalorian introduced an Imperial scientist named Dr Pershing, whose Imperial scientific symbol was based on the Kaminoans. He turned out to be an Imperial clone engineer, presumably working to create so-called “strandcasts” – genetically modified beings that may even be Force-sensitive. Charles Souledark Vadorthe comics confirmed that he was also interested in cloning. Palpatine sponsored a cloner named Cylo who created a personality map that allowed his consciousness to jump into clone bodies, which appears to directly herald Palpatine’s use of Essence Transfer to switch to a similar clone. Star Wars: The Bad Lot just hinted at the start of the Emperor’s cloning experiments – and we already know how they’re going to end, inStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It’s going to be fascinating to see how the Kaminoans begin to develop the ability to clone Force Sensitives, setting the stage for a bleak future. More: Star Wars Explains A Secret Rogue One Empire Plan 90 Day Fianc: Clues Angela Fakes Her Love For Michael For Fame

Thomas bacon

(3794 Articles published)

Tom Bacon is one of the screenwriters for Screen Rant, and he’s frankly amused that his childhood is back – and this time it’s cool. Tom generally focuses on the various superhero franchises, as well as Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Star Trek; he is also an avid comic book reader. Over the years, Tom has built a strong relationship with aspects of the various fan communities and is a moderator for some of Facebook’s biggest MCU and X-Men groups. Previously, he wrote entertainment news and articles for Movie Pilot. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Tom still has a strong connection to his alma mater; in fact, in his spare time he is a volunteer chaplain. He is heavily involved in his local church, and anyone who watches him on Twitter will quickly learn that he is interested in British politics as well. More from Thomas Bacon







