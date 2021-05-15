Entertainment
Japanese fans make their choice for next anime they want a live-action Hollywood adaptation
It’s not even close, as one response exceeds the poll by more than a seven-to-one margin with choice number two.
Every two years, anime is starting to gain popularity overseas and Hollywood producers are starting to think that maybe now is the time to try their hand again at a Live adaptation of a Japanese animated series made in the West. We seem to be heading into another cycle of the model in the near future, with live-action Gundam, A piece, and your name on my way.
Of course, these three franchises are far from the only successes, so the Japanese media company Viviane recently conducted a survey asking 1000 Japanese between the ages of 10 and 69 what other anime / manga series they wanted to get a live Hollywood version of next.. Let’s take a look at the first 10 answers.
10. Hunter x Hunter (chosen by 1.4% of respondents)
7 (tie). My Hero Academia (1.5 percent)
7 (tie). JoJo’s bizarre adventure (1.5 percent)
7 (tie). Slam dunk (1.5 percent)
My Hero Academia
We have a little traffic jam here at first, but all four are popular shonen series with a large demographic fan base. Two of them, Hunter x hunter and JoJo’s bizarre adventure are so popular that their manga is still going on, and their respective fantasy / globe settings mean a non-Japanese casting wouldn’t necessarily look out of place, and in the case of My Hero Academia, a respondent said A series of successful Hollywood superhero comic book adaptations would make it a good fit with the strengths of overseas production companies.
6. Detective Conan / Case closed (1.8 percent)
5. Naruto (2.4 percent)
4. Jujutsu Kaisen (3.4 percent)
This group is more of a headcratcher. A lot of Conan the cases take place abroad, so filming there would give them a great feeling of place, one supporter said, but mainstream American audiences have struggled to reconcile the series’ murders and violent crimes with a character cast that includes many children, so Hollywood would likely be quick to throw in one of those defining elements for franchise. Meanwhile, Naruto and Jujutsu kaisen, which focuses on overpowered ninjas and supernatural Tokyo high schoolers, seem to have gotten most of their votes thanks to Hollywood’s big special effects budgets, which makes fans think they would have some fight scenes. impressive.
3. Attack on Titan (4.8 percent)
The Japanese-made live-action movies were pretty meh, said a disgruntled fan who hopes the series will receive the Hollywood treatment, apparently believing they can’t be much worse than the pair of deeply criticized domestic attempts that are. released in 2015.
2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (6 percent)
This one seems to have less to do with anyone who thinks of a history of swordsmen from the Taisho period.Japan fighting yokai-inspired monsters is something that would work best in the live Hollywood format, but simply because Demon slayer is the most popular anime / manga franchise in Japan right now, and fans are always hungry for all the content they can get.
Now if you have followed you will notice that these nine entries only represent a total of 24.3, then you might be expecting a massive landslide for the number one choice. And you are right, because the best answer got over seven times as many votes as any other answer. When asked which anime / manga do you hope to get a live-action Hollywood adaptation ?, the most important answer was:
1. None of them (45.6 percent)
When asked why, the reasons usually boiled down to the inability to make the live action convincingly and entertainingly do what the anime does in terms of graphics, settings, and tone. The anime is much like the anime, said a respondent, aged 10 to 19. A more mature participant in his 50s expressed his concern saying that if they turn a series into a Hollywood version of live-action, I think it will destroy fans’ dreams, and given some of the past attempts to do so. Hollywood is understandable fear.
