WarnerMedia CEO Hypes Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon





Game of thrones prequel Dragon house got a great co-sign from the CEO of WarnerMedia. Jason Kilar spoke to a crowd at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Virtual Summit. Deadline managed to transcribe his comments on the upcoming series. HBO is making a huge bet on following up on a huge franchise like Game of thrones. (You can see a similar strategy in place for shows like Harry Potter, which will also be receiving a TV series here shortly.) The original show’s ending left a bad taste in the mouths of many viewers. It will be difficult to eliminate that. But, the network and streaming platform are convinced people want to return to Westeros for more adventures despite the original series’ sketchy ending. “I’m so excited because the world that exists in Westeros and the larger landscape and the people,” Kilar told the crowd at the summit. “The Targaryens are about as crazy as they are. It is literally the essence of good drama. In some previous comments on Dragon house, Casey Bloys, head of programming for HBO programming, said that Game of thrones wouldn’t be falling into the background anytime soon. With the release list expanding on the HBO Max streaming service, which now includes the entire Warner 2021 theatrical release list, some have wondered if a show like Dragon house could switch from the traditional network to the streaming service. At this point, according to Bloys in this Variety event, that’s not the plan. “These are fantastic properties that are decades old,” Bloys explained. “I don’t know if it would get that big, but it’s definitely a great resource that we have and an amazing world. So I don’t think it’s gonna be just the one [show] for the rest of his life. “It’s an HBO show. What does that mean in 22, could there be some sort of stealth or something like that? I mean, who knows? he added. “Like I said before, we were talking about Euphoria, which we released early on the weekend before its linear premiere. Who knows? I mean, 22 seems so far and far away, so we’ll see. We will see how it goes. I just want to start by photographing. “ Are you eager to learn more Game of thrones? Let us know in the comments below:

