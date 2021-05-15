Daily shows Roy Wood Jr says Trump’s presidency was a wild party and now is the time to clean up TV of mess suitors





The Guardian It’s hard to watch: Donald Trump makes his National Portrait Gallery debut Photo of ex-president will make way for painted portrait as gallery says Trumps team is considering artists A photo of Donald Trump at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington DC. Photograph: Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images A picture is worth a thousand tweets. Donald Trump gained a sort of immortality on Friday when he made his debut at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington. But he also encountered some good problems. Canny Tories brought the 45th President face to face with a painting of John Lewis, the late Congressman and civil rights hero whose habit of doing what he called good trouble included boycotting the inauguration of Trump. Keep it honest! noticed Eric Bargeron, 40, a book publisher from Columbia, South Carolina, as he observed Lewis in an exhibit called The Struggle for Justice, watching Trump on the popular Presidents of the Americas show. The photo of Trump was taken by New York-based Pari Dukovic for Time magazine on June 17, 2019, the day before the president officially announced his candidacy for re-election. He shows him sitting at the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, wearing his long red tie. A man takes a selfie with Trump’s photo at the National Portrait Gallery. Photograph: Andrew Harnik / AP The photo is accompanied by a caption in neutral museum language, noting that Trump was elected after tapping into American populist sentiment and coming up with an America First program. He records his two indictments and says the coronavirus pandemic has become a key issue during his re-election campaign. Caption adds: Trump did not concede [defeat], and a host of his supporters, who refused to accept the results, attacked the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan.6, 2021, as Congress worked to certify [Joe] Bidens wins. The caption also appears in Spanish, a policy rarely seen in Trump’s White House. In another symbolic twist, the image of Trump has supplanted the portrayal of Barack Obama by Kehinde Wileys, who is embarking on a year-long visit to five cities. Trump is now back to back with the famous Hope poster featuring Obama, by artist Shepard Fairey. The gallery, which is part of the Smithsonian Institution, reopened to timed pass holders on Friday after a six-month pandemic shutdown. It includes a special exhibition of portraits of first ladies, from Martha Washington to Melania Trump. A trickle of visitors flocked to see Trump, whose resemblance never quite reached Mount Rushmore, join the pantheon of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt on the gallery walls. Ben Freedman, a British documentary filmmaker based in Louisville, Kentucky, was celebrating his 40th birthday but did not see Trump at first. I deliberately looked away, he said. It’s cool, they put Obama behind the bad guy. A bronze-looking emblem with the number 45 can be seen next to Trump’s photo. Photograph: Andrew Harnik / AP Freedman made a noble sacrifice for the Guardian, crossing the room to study Trump’s portrait. He looks like an insecure man holding the desk to believe in himself, he reported. He doesn’t seem very humble. Briton Fran McDonald, professor at the University of Louisville, agreed: it’s hard to watch. I started taking a picture of it, then decided I didn’t want it on my phone. I’m so relieved that we don’t have to watch or listen to it anymore. It was a relentless assault on the senses to have her in the 24 hour news cycle. The gallery draws visitors from across America, but judging by the Friday crowds, there will be few Trump worshipers keen to turn this into a Make America Great Again sanctuary ahead of a potential White House run in 2024. Kevin Newman, 38, a Chicago police sergeant, said he was not a fan of Trump. I was interested in how they would represent him because he was a controversial president, he said. They made him look good. If they had made him look bad, it would have ignited controversy. They didn’t make it look orange. The photo will make way for a painted portrait, according to the gallery, the Trumps team is considering artists. Newman added: He obviously cares a lot about his image, so it’s interesting to see who he chooses. Trump might look to Richard Nixon’s 1968 painting for a model. Artist Norman Rockwell admitted that, finding Nixons’ appearance elusive, he decided to err on the side of flattery. Meg Krilov and James Fogel were visiting from the birthplace of Trumps, New York. Krilov, 65, a retired doctor, said of his portrait: He looks very miserable. I don’t think he really wanted to be president. He wanted to be king. Her husband Fogel, 70, a retired judge, added: He was a traitor. He tried to overthrow the government. And I guess he’s still trying. Did it strike you as odd to see a former reality TV host, credibly accused of paying a porn star, enshrined in the same room as Lyndon Johnson and George HW Bush? It was weird the whole time, Fogel said. It continues to strike me as strange.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos