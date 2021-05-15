New survey shows Japanese audiences want Hollywood to stay away from anime





The results of a recent survey of Japanese audiences revealed that a significant number of respondents want Hollywood to stop adapting anime and manga for the big screen. Related: Round 2: Demon Slayer Defeats Mortal Kombat In Week Two At The Box Office Conducted by Japanese video streaming guide 1Screen, the survey asked 1,000 men and women in their teens to 60s nationwide a simple question: what anime / manga would you like to see live in Hollywood in the future? “ In response, almost half of those surveyed (456) did not respond to any. According to a machine translation of surveys covered by Japanese pop culture media Kai-You, respondents who answered none did so for a number of reasons, including the belief that the animation should be such as it is, the fear that a typical Hollywood adaptation will destroy the worldview of a given series, and “because the dream is likely to shatter if made into a live-action movie”. Related: Mobile Suit Gundam Creator Yoshiyuki Tomino Vows To Crush Demon Slayer & Neon Genesis Evangelion Of course, the survey was not without its supportive respondents. Following the naturally negative first response, the most popular responses were Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) with 60 votes, Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) with 48 votes and Jujutsu Kaisen with 34 votes. These series appear to have ranked out of a desire to see their stories come to life through the use of special effects and Hollywood production values, with one fan who voted for Jujutsu Kaisen even stating that he wanted to see the scenes from Series action reproduced as a Marvel Film. The full survey results can be viewed below. Notably, One Piece, Mobile Suit Gundam, and Yu Yu Hakusho were excluded from the survey as responses due to the fact that all three series currently have live-action adaptations in development at Netflix: 1st place: None (456 votes)

2nd place: Kimetsu no Yaiba (60 votes)

3rd place: Attack On Titan (48 votes)

4th place: Jujutsu Kaisen (34 votes)

5th place: NARUTO (24 votes)

6th place: Detective Conan (18 votes)

7th place: three-way tie between SLAM DUNK, JoJos Bizarre Adventure and “My Hero Academia” (15 votes)

10th place: HUNTER x HUNTER (14 votes)

11th place: tie between The Promised Neverland and Haikyu (10 votes)

13th place: three-way tie between One Punch Man, “BLEACH” and “Neon Genesis Evangelion” (8 votes)

16th place: Dragon Ball (7 votes)

17th place: Crayon Shin-chan (6 votes)

18th place: Lupine III (6 votes)

19th place: three-way tie between Fist of the North Star, “Kingom” and “The Prince of Tennis” (5 votes)

Finalist: Fullmetal Alchemist (4 votes)

Finalist: Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon (4 votes)

Finalist: The Heroic Legend of Arslan (4 votes)

Finalist: Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (4 voices)

Finalist: Dr Stone (4 votes) Given that every Hollywood adaptation of a Japanese manga has disrespected and destroyed the source material except Robert Rodriguezs Alita: Battle Angel (and arguably the Wachowski Speed ​​Racer sisters), these results are, for the least, not surprisingly. What do you think of the results of this survey? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments below!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos