Jennifer Jason Leigh returns with Quentin Tarantino to tell Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Audiobook





Last fall we learned that Quentin Tarantino would be returning to the world of Once upon a time in hollywood with a romanization of 224 pages. Said to provide a fresh, playful and shocking start to the film, according to publisher Harper, it will now arrive next month as a mainstream paperback, akin to director’s favorites in pulp, alongside e-books and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover edition will then be released in fall 2021. Ahead of its release on June 29, we’ve now learned who will be providing the narration for the audiobook version and they’re not a cast member of Once upon a time in hollywood, but rather The Hateful Eight star Jennifer Jason Leigh. Arriving at 11 a.m., the audiobook is now available for pre-order here. We can’t wait to see how one of Tarantino’s best movies translates into a book and Jennifer Jason Leigh playing Rick, Cliff, and the rest of the Hollywood gamers is too good to pass up. “He only sees you and what you are capable of. It’s such a blessing, and it really made me remember who I was as an actress; I just forgot, ”said Leigh The Guardian to work with Quentin Tarantino. “Not in a bitter or sad way; it was just like I didn’t feel particularly meaningful or relevant right now. I was okay with that, I had other things going on and that’s great. It’s just the way it is. It’s really remarkable to me. Honestly, I always watch the poster for The Hateful Eight and i can’t believe i’m in the movie. I love him so much and the experience has been so great. It was truly exceptional. See the synopsis for the romanization below. Quentin Tarantinos’ long-awaited first work of fiction – at once hilarious, delicious, and brutal – is the always surprising, sometimes shocking, romanization of his Oscar-winning film. RICK DALTON He once had his own TV series, but now Ricks, a villain of the week failed, drowning his sorrows in whiskey. Will a phone call from Rome save his fate or seal it? CLIFF BOOTH Ricks double stunt, and the most infamous man on all movie sets because he’s the only one out there who could have gotten away with a murder…. SHARON TATE She left Texas to pursue a movie star dream and found it. The days of Sharons Salad are now over on Cielo Drive in the Hollywood Hills. CHARLES MANSON The ex-conservatives had a bunch of zonked-out hippies thinking he’s their spiritual leader, but he traded everything to be a rock n roll star. HOLLYWOOD 1969 YOU SHOULD BE THERE In the 1970s, movie novels were the first adult books I grew up reading, says Tarantino. And to this day, I have a huge affection for the genre. So, as a lover of film romanization, I am proud to announceOnce upon a time in hollywoodmy contribution to this often marginalized but beloved sub-genre of literature. I’m also excited to explore more of my characters and their worlds in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) rub shoulders with its cinematic counterpart. Once upon a time in hollywood (the novel) arrives on June 29. here.

