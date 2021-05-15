‘United States of Al’, ‘B Positive’ renewed on CBS – The Hollywood Reporter





CBS has finalized its renewals for the 2021-22 season, picking up a pair of comedies from mega-producer Chuck Lorre: B positive and United States of Al. Both shows will enter their second season next year and continue Lorre’s long-standing relationship with the network. The Warner Bros.-based producer will have four series on CBS next year, with Bob Hearts Abishola having been renewed in February and Young Sheldon scoring a three-season pickup at the end of March. Renewals for B positive and United States of Al put a wrap on CBS’s current scripted series this season, though two of the network’s bubble shows, The SEAL team and Clarice, are in talks to move Paramount +. Earlier on Saturday, the network canceled sophomore shows All stand up and The Unicorn. B positive stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford as the man in need of a new kidney and his potential donor. Middleditch was charged in a Los Angeles Times report in March groped two women at a Hollywood club now closed in 2019. Neither actor, CBS nor producer Warner Bros. TV did not comment on the report. Creator Marco Pennette and executive production of Lorre B positive. United States of Al stars Adhir Kalyan as the main character, a former performer of a US Army unit in Afghanistan who comes to the US and reunites with a veteran (Parker Young) of the unit. Lorre, David Goetsch, Maria Ferrari, Reza Aslan and Mahyad Tousi are the executive producers. CBS entered the pre-upfront week after already making calls on most of its veteran series. Prior to the weekend, the broadcast network had renewed a dozen scripted shows and five unscripted series, as well as long-running news magazines. 60 minutes and 48 hours. The ends of MacGyver, NCIS: New Orleans and Mom, meanwhile, were also announced long before now. CBS has also added six new series to date, three of which relate to current or past franchises: NCIS: Hawaii and FBI: International will add to their respective universes, and the network also revives the CSI mark with CSI: Vegas, featuring a mix of comeback and new cast from this franchise’s first show. The others are comedies Ghosts, with Rose McIver (Zombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (The Mindy Project, Brockmire) and Smallwood, with Pete Holmes and a medical drama Good Sam, with Sophia Bush. Keep track of all renewals, cancellations and new series orders with THRbroadcast scorecard, and click here for the latest news on all broadcast drivers.







