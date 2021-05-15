10 best movies to watch on HBO Max

HBO Max could have been known as the home ofJustice League by Zack Snyder, but this is now the place where Warner Bros. lops blockbuster movies for a month (and returns them later) as part of WarnerMedia simultaneous theater and streaming release plan.

These include some of the biggest movies of the year: In The Heights (June 11),The suicide squad (August 6), Dune (October 1) and The matrix 4 (December 22). Obviously, go to a theater first if you can and enjoy HBO Max’s small collection of originals in the meantime.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) Fan of the 80s? Including this style of cinema? The sequel to Wonder Woman leans heavily on her inspirations, which will either take you back to pleasantly simple versions of adventure and heroism, or truly bore you with absurd plot and slow pace. Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince has not left the death of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), working at the Smithsonian where an ancient artifact triggers a world of trouble and forces her to make some tough decisions. Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal are new additions to the cast. Colorful and light escape.

Tenet (2020) Warner Bros. If ever there was a movie that got better with multiple rewatches, it’s Tenet. Thanks to its release on HBO Max, you can now understand the intrigue that accompanies its spectacular visuals. John David Washington stars as the protagonist, whose name is a subtle allusion to his James Bond mission to prevent a destructive attack on the world – from the future. The protagonist learns to manipulate the flow of time with the help of Robert Pattinson’s debonair, Neil. Perhaps the most Christopher Nolan of Christopher Nolan’s films, Tenet is as entertaining as he is cerebral.

HBO Max Aka The Snyder Cut. This one is aimed at the crowds of Zack Snyder fans who campaigned for the director to get a second chance to finish Justice League, after being forced to leave before the end due to personal tragedy. In Joss Whedon, but the theatrical version of 2017 was a critical and box office failure. Now, a four-hour cut from director Snyder is ready on HBO Max, with a ton of new scenes, a few new villains, and the spectacular epilogue. If you’re ok with Snyder’s slo-mo style, it’s worth checking out his remarkably different original take.

Legendary / Warner Bros Sadly, Godzilla vs Kong is no longer available (it will be available again at some point in the future), after hanging out on the streamer for a month after its March release. Why is he still on this list? As a reminder to look forward to the other films that will appear on HBO Max for their month-long window as part of WarnerMedia’s simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan. Upcoming: In The Heights (June 11), The Suicide Squad (August 6), Dune (October 1) and The Matrix 4 (December 22).

HBO Max Whether you like it or not it probably depends on your appreciation of Seth Rogen. You have a lot of them – he plays two roles in An American Pickle, first playing Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling Jewish laborer who emigrated to America in 1919. He found work in a pickle factory – and that’s where things get weird – falls into a vat of pickles that keeps it for 100 years. He wakes up in 2019 in Brooklyn and spends time with his great-grandson Ben, also played by Seth Rogen. If you embrace that creative premise, then it’s a great low-key comedy for the small screen with some awesome chemistry between Rogen and Rogen.

HBO Max It’s a cute little gem on HBO Max. Non-pregnant stars Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira as boyfriend duo crossing states to have an abortion, pregnant teenager Veronica (Richardson). Yes, this is the pro-choice issue, with Veronica’s parents refusing to give her permission to have an abortion. But it is also part of the key equipment of all road trip films, illustrating a beautiful friendship between the two protagonists.

HBO Max A coming-of-age drama featuring motorcycles. Charm City Kings stars a fresh young cast, including Jahi Di’Allo Winston as Mouse, a 14-year-old trained in the Baltimore biking world, much to his mother’s dismay. The strength of the film lies in his impressive young talent and strong directing of scenes involving motorcycles. Additionally, WandaVision fans will see Teyonah Parris in a supporting role. Not perfect, but a lot to admire.

HBO Max This one is a bit of a novelty. Find out what Robert Zemeckis (director of Back to the Future) and Anne Hathaway did with their tale of the Roald Dahl classic. Jahzir Kadeem Bruno is Hero Boy, a young boy transformed into a mouse by Hathaway’s Grand High Witch, sometimes CGI. No one is saying it comes close to Anjelica Huston’s 1990 original, but it’s intriguing enough to take a look at.

HBO Max Meryl Streep playing an eccentric author in a Steven Soderbergh comedy. What else do you need to know? If you want to know more: Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Hughes (Streep) struggles to finish her next book, being chased by her literary agent (Gemma Chan). She boards a cruise ship with old friends, who have inspired her best-known work. Tensions are high. It looks great – Soderbergh uses crisp, natural light – and most of the dialogue is improvised. See how Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges and the rest of the impeccable cast have fun with it.

HBO Max Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star in this surprising romantic comedy heist film by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity). The film was written and shot during the lockdown, and the pandemic actually features in the backdrop of the film. Hathaway and Ejiofor play a couple who plan to rob a jewelry store in London when most stores are closed. Their relationship struggled during the lockdown, and they’re re-evaluating a thing or two amid their crazy hugs. It’s not the most polished movie, but you’re there mostly for Hathaway and Ejiofor’s charisma. The inclusion of the pandemic will intrigue or distract you.