Ryan Reynolds and 9 other actors who played more than one superhero (or villain)

Comic book movies are more popular today than ever before. For over two decades, the on-screen adventures of fan-favorite superheroes have captivated audiences and garnered massive viewership numbers. As many superhero movies as there are, it’s no surprise that many actors have played more than one character. Maybe an actor’s first outing isn’t that popular, so they’re trying their hand at another character.

Maybe one character’s journey is over and they’re ready to start another. Whatever the reason, fans love to point out when a familiar face appears in their favorite superhero movie. Some are well known as Ryan Reynold’s transition from Emerald Knight to Merc with a Mouth, but others are not so obvious to the masses.

ten Chris Evans – Human Torch / Captain America

Chris Evans may be best known as the MCU’s Star Spangled Man, but Steve Rogers isn’t his first role in Marvel. In the 2005The Fantastic Four film and its sequel, Chris portrayed a much less mature Johnny Storm (aka The Human Torch). These movies weren’t the box office smashes Fox expected with theX Men series, but they still have their fans to this day.

Chris was able to don the shield as Captain America, and it goes without saying that it was a much more successful role for Evans. Fans will still see Chris as Cap, but there are still a few who hear his name and want to shout “Flame On!”

9 Josh Brolin – Thanos / Cable

While most actors have a few years between their different hero roles, Josh Brolin’s was pretty much the same time. As fans eagerly awaited the conclusion of the Infinite Saga, they only had to wait to see Josh again for about a month. Playing a very different character, Brolin portrayed Cable inDeadpool 2.

Away from the Titan, Cable was on a mission to prevent the deaths of his wife and daughter, and forms a difficult alliance with Deadpool. Many fans are shocked to learn that Thanos and Cable are the same, but seeing the angry grin on either character’s face, it’s clear they’re the same guy.

8 Tom Hardy – Bane / Venom

Tom Hardy was unrecognizable as Bane inThe dark knight rises. Even though the film is only around ten years old, fans still consider him to be one of the best versions of the character and one of the most imitated.

That didn’t stop Tom from entering the Marvel Universe, playing the classic Spider-Man villain Venom in his first solo movie. Being more of an anti-hero, Tom’s version of Venom was better received than the portrayal ofSpider-Man 3 in 2007. With a sequel to rave about fans, it looks like Tom Hardy’s name will be synonymous with Venom in no time.

7 Michael Keaton – Batman / Vulture

Arguably the most iconic Batman is Michael Keaton’s version of the character from the 1989 film and its sequel. This film spawned the incredibly popular animated series and made the general public take the Caped Crusader seriously again. Decades later, Keaton portrayed another creature Ariel when he played Vulture inSpider-Man: Homecoming.

Fans and critics have praised Keaton’s role as the villain and can’t wait to see him return inMorbiusand beyond. However, as many times as he takes on the role of Vulture, he will find it difficult to escape the role that so many see him. With his return in the nextSparkle movie, it doesn’t seem like he’s too eager to escape it anyway.

6 Ben Affleck – Daredevil / Batman

With the immense success of Sam Rami’sSpider Man in 2002, the modern comic book film was in full swing. Fox wanted to match that success with the Marvel characters they owned, including Daredevil. The 2003 film starred Ben Affleck in the lead role, and fans were less than thrilled. Although the film had its fans, its role as Batman years later seemed much better received.

While both roles have their critics, Batman is arguably the better role. The three times he’s played the character will become an enjoyable version of the Dark Knight, which is more than a lot of people can say.Daredevil.

5 Willem Defoe – Green Goblin / Vulko

One of the biggest advantages of Sam RamiSpider Man was Willem Defoe as Norman Osborne / Green Goblin. Defoe’s wacky turn as the villain immediately struck a chord with fans and is still praised to this day. While not as big a role as Goblin, his performance as Vulko inAquaman stood out among some of the others in the film.

Defoe was much more reserved this time around, which is a far different method from his over-the-top Green Goblin perversity. So far, he hasn’t had much to do in the DCEU, but fans are hoping to see Defoe return to some degree in the land of Atlantis.

4 Michael B. Jordan – Human Torch / Killmonger

When Fox rebootedThe Fantastic Four in 2015, fans were less than receptive. The film received heavy criticism for a variety of reasons, but even the harshest critics praise Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch. Along with Chris Evans before him, Jordan got a second chance to be a Marvel star when he portrayed Black Panther villain, Erik Killmonger.

The film received huge praise for the performances, with Jordan also in the role. This is a testament to not only a great character, but also a great actor who can leave an impact even when surrounded by such talent.

3 Jared Leto – Joker / Morbius

Fans are divided over Jared Leto’s interpretation of the Joker. Love him or hate him, most agree that he at least turned into a unique performance that makes the character his own. With the inclusion of the character inJustice League by Zack Snyder, fans may not have seen the latest version of this version of the Joker.

Joining the long line of actors who crossed paths between DC and Marvel, Jared Leto landed the title role in SonyMorbiusmovie that supposedly connects toVenomand the MCUSpider Man movies. The film has been delayed due to COVID, so fans have yet to see Leto’s performance as Spider-Man’s villain, although reactions to the trailer show it could be better than his turn. as a clown prince of crime.

2 Brandon Routh – Superman / The Atom

AfterSuperman IV: The Quest for Peace, Christopher Reeve left big pantyhose to fill as Man Of Steel. The first actor to take on this responsibility was Brandon Routh in 2006Superman Returns. While the film itself had mixed reviews, Brandon Routh was primarily praised for his role as Superman. He paid tribute to Christopher Reeve while giving his own interpretation.

While only appearing in one movie, Routh got another chance to shine as a lesser-known DC character, The Atom, in The CW’s Arrowverse. This role turned out to be more successful, and he even got the chance to play Superman again in theCrisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

1 Ryan Reynolds – Green Lantern / Deadpool

Perhaps the best-known example of an actor playing more than one hero is Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds portrayed the titular character in the 2011 The Green Lanternmovie, and it has had more than its fair share of reviews. Ryan Reynolds was a famous fan of the Marvel character Deadpool and jumped at the chance to play him inX-Men Origins: Wolverine.

This version of the character is infamous in the comic book community, and Ryan was finally able to do the character justice in the 2016 solo film.dead Pool quickly became one of the most successful R-rated comedies in history and cemented Ryan Reynolds as a superhero legend.

