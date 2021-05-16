Planned Parenthood’s ‘CEO Sisters’ on Pandemic, Rising Abortion Attacks and Racial Justice

In many ways, the positions of President of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and CEO Iris E. Harvey and President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson are similar.

The two head large nonprofit healthcare organizations during a once-in-a-century pandemic. They both have witnessed the regular attacks on reproductive health care in the state and across the country in recent years, and, as black women, they both feel a huge call to speak out about the social injustices that are occurring. faced black Americans outside of health care.

In conversation with the two, the two take pride in the work that has been done and do not let go of the challenges ahead.

Like everyone else, Planned Parenthood has gone virtual in response to the pandemic. Harvey said that while other providers closed, its health centers remained open, evolving to offer a hybrid of telehealth and face-to-face care.

She said health centers and clinics in Greater Ohio served more than 10,000 patients in the three or four months at the height of the pandemic.

At the end of the day, [patients] knew the Planned Parenthood health center they knew was there and open, she said.

For many Planned Parenthoods patients, its health centers are the only place they go for much of their health care.

Planned Parenthood prides itself on providing culturally competent, affordable and accessible care. Many of her patients are younger, economically vulnerable or dependent on Medicaid, and find themselves in underserved healthcare communities, some of the same communities hardest hit by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the things COVID has proven and demonstrated is how important it is to have that local presence, Harvey said about the need to stay open during the pandemic. We understood how important this was because it is certainly as a black woman that we are talking about our black community, the Latinx community or the Asian communities, which are the communities that have the least access to care and the slowest.

At the federal level, Planned Parenthood continues to advocate for the expansion of Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, while fighting some of the most horrific restrictions on abortion access as well as democracy and the right to vote.

Johnson says that across the country, nearly 500 abortion bans have been enacted or introduced.

It’s just the state’s busiest legislative season shaping up to be one of the most hostile in recent history for sexual and reproductive health care, she said. And when there is a threat in a state, it’s really up to all of us to fight and push back.

516 abortion restrictions were introduced in 44 states in the first two and a half months of 2021, up from 304 during the same period in 2019, according to a report by Planned Parenthood.

We have seen the number of constitutional amendments more than triple. They’ve been so incredibly blatant because they’re actually designed to go to the Supreme Court. And they’re very self-explanatory, she said. They keep saying the quiet parts aloud.

The anti-abortion policy now favors federal courts, where abortion rights advocates have generally sought support. Johnson said about 18 cases are currently one step away from the highest court in the land, and anyone could overturn Roe v. Wade or completely ban abortion.

We are now in a time when advocates will fight state by state to ensure access to abortion, she said. In some states, this means that you will be able to determine when was the right time for you to become a parent or not. And in other states, you might be forced to get pregnant because of your ability, perhaps, to get out of the state.

Ongoing reproductive health challenges are more than represented in Ohio, as the state has witnessed nearly 25 attacks on sexual and reproductive health care, including abortion, in the past decade. .

Ohio lawmakers are increasingly trying to prevent patients from making decisions about their own bodily autonomy. And these restrictive policies are put in place without any concern for patients and their needs, Harvey said.

The foundations of the bills that are presented are not scientific. They also don’t take into account the drawbacks and inequalities that many women face, she said.

It highlights legislation signed (and temporarily blocked by judges) amid a pandemic on fetal tissue removal law and the ban on telemedicine abortion. A recent Ohio law banning abortion if a doctor knows the patient’s reasoning is based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome which Planned Parenthood says does nothing to address ableism and systemic discrimination against people disabilities is still in effect.

We’re fighting an upstream battle because many of our lawmakers are using access and limiting abortion care to appeal to a base that doesn’t care about women’s health, Harvey said. We are hopeful that one of the ways to change this is indeed to ensure that the people in the Statehouse understand the health care needs of their population and recognize that abortion care does. part of this mixture.

In addition to reproductive health care, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio has expanded its gender-affirming care, including hormone replacement therapy, and has partnered with Nationwide Childrens Hospital to provide sex education in communities. high schools, as well as CelebrateOne and others to treat mothers and infants. mortality.

About 47% of our patients have other social needs. So, were attentive to the social determinants of health, ei housing, level of education, neighborhood, etc., Harvey said.

These social determinants cannot be separated from reproductive health. As legislation limiting body autonomy becomes law in Ohio, there remains a lack of paid family leave, a marked gender pay gap, and rising health care costs.

Planned Parenthood is also not siled in discussions about health care. The organization commented on issues outside of reproductive health, including police violence, gun violence, racial justice, immigration, women’s rights and LGBTQ + rights, among others.

Johnson recently made a declaration on the shooting death of MaKhia bryant, the 16-year-old girl shot dead by a Columbus police officer in late April. But statements like this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

You talk to two black women who are really clear about not separating our identities in this job, because they are our children, aren’t they? Johnson said. I mean, there is no doubt that MaKhia should be alive today.

Harvey said she was proud to be part of an organization that takes a stand on these kinds of issues. Understanding the issues facing its patients enables Planned Parenthood to provide trauma-informed care, and dedicating resources to addressing social injustice builds trust with the communities they serve.

We need to be concerned about the conditions that make a community dangerous, the conditions that make our young people have reason to fear for their lives, she said. Were concerned about the overall environment in which our patients live.

Yet the need to speak out on these kinds of issues is directly related to the mission of Planned Parenthoods.

You can’t isolate reproductive health care from the environment a woman and her family live in and try to thrive in, and especially black women, Harvey said. If a black woman is denied safety, faces violence in her community, is supervised fairly, it impacts her and therefore many of our patients.

Our patients sit at the intersection of so much injustice, and they come to us, come to you, for access to STI testing, birth control and family planning and gender affirming care, then they leave and ICE can report to their work. , or they can be arrested, Johnson said.

The coronavirus pandemic has proven that Planned Parenthood at the local and national levels can provide safe and affordable reproductive care virtually and through telehealth, and that they can digitally organize and connect 17 million supporters across the country. Johnson said she hoped to continue to see Planned Parenthood build on this national presence at the local level.

All politics are local, all health care is local. And all the fights we wage are local and personal. None of this is possible without really strong partners and leaders on the ground, she said. And so thinking about how we are building this infrastructure to make sure we can keep fighting on all fronts. This is the vision, this is the mission: to keep moving.

Calling Harvey her CEO sister, she said her voice helped make local issues the national fight.

Meanwhile, Harvey said having black women at the table who have experienced and understand racial discrimination and how it manifests itself provides the necessary framework for culturally inclusive and vital care.

We weren’t going to stop doing what we were doing, she said. And what we were doing really made a difference.

For more information on Greater Ohio Family Planning, visit ppgoh.org.