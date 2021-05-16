10 actors who would be perfect for Shakespeare’s character cast in 2021

Many actors throughout history have dabbled in their own interpretations of the work of the great playwright William Shakespeare. The plays of the past continue to decorate theaters of the present while also appearing as screen adaptations and influences to modern projects. Shakespeare’s characters are so human, so complex, that any actor can become the role required.

Highly acclaimed actors who have played Shakespeare’s characters in the past include Sir Ian McKellen, Viola Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Earl Jones, Dame Maggie Smith, Christopher Plummer, Sir Patrick Stewart and Dame Judi Dench. The past decade alone has brought to light many stars who would be perfect for the Shakespearean performances of 2021.

ten Jude Law – Iago (Othello)

Iago is Shakespeare’s main antagonist Othello.His character is vindictive, jealous, cunning, duplicitous and confident. Jude Law, who recently played a young Dumbledore, can act as cruelly as he can heat up, having played the tyrannical King Vortigern role in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017),who shares character similarities with Iago.

9 Robert Sheehan – Puck (A Midsummer Night’s Dream)

Puck is known to be a villain who has no cruel intentions but ultimately loves to create chaos. He takes pride in his tricks and gags, pretending to be a stool and knocking old women down until he turns Bottom’s head into that of a donkey.

Robert Sheehan’s current role as Klaus Hargreeves in Umbrella Academyshows Sheehan is capable of performing roles involving amiable chaos.

8 Idris Elba – Othello (Othello)

Othello is valiant and honorable, but also a man of terror, knowing that success and defeat go hand in hand. His character is easily manipulated because his confidence is clouded by insecurity. Idris Elba’s powerful demeanor and layered approach proved his exceptional range. Previous projects Elba has been involved in include Luther (2010), The Dark Tower (2017), and Mandela: Long March to Freedom (2013).

7 Olivia Colman / Helena Bonham Carter – Lady Macbeth (Macbeth)

Olivia Colman is known for her impressive performances in The Crown (2016), Broadchurch (2013),The Father (2020).When it comes to Lady Macbeth’s character, Colman’s many roles have shown that she can be any combination of gentle, eccentric, unsuspecting, harsh, sarcastic, and gentle, with the ability to let all careful control free. at the moment she chooses.

Along with Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter is another amazing actress who could take on the role of Lady Macbeth. Many of Carter’s roles take on the whimsical, the wacky and the wonderful, and it’s no secret that these roles have a playground of character to dive into and discover. Lady Macbeth is another complex woman Carter would excel at porting to the screen.

6 David Tennant – Macbeth (Macbeth)

David Tennant is no stranger to Shakespeare, having played Hamlet inHamlet, Antipholus of Syracuse in theComedy of errors, Touchstone in As you like it, and Benoît inA lot of noise for nothing. And Tennant’s incredible lineup would be an exciting addition to the cast who took on Macbeth’s role in Macbeth. The once proud and courageous character of Macbeth becomes manipulated and fraught with guilt as he struggles with his conscience.

5 Gugu Mbatha-Raw – Rosalind (As You Like It)

Rosalind is one of Shakespeare’s most powerful women. She is strong-willed, leader, resourceful, daring and imaginative. She disguises herself as a man named Ganymede, knowing and learning the ways masculinity can be manipulated and the reality of women in her time. Beautiful (2013)and Jennifer in Bad Behavior (2020).

4 Millie Bobby Brown / Lana Condor -Juliet (Romeo and Juliet)

The role of Juliet has been approached by many actors, each giving their own twist to the well-known character. Juliet is seen by most as a character of impulsiveness, tragedy, defiance and romance. Millie Bobby Brown brought life, mischief, intelligence and confidence to her roles, something that is hidden in Juliet Capulet’s heroine. , whose bold actions and Love could do with a fresh and inspired take. Lana Condor is also a brilliant choice for the role, having stolen the viewer’s heart with her gentle and confident portrayal in the To all the boys movies. Whether they played the part in a loosely based film of the play, or on stage, the two actresses could be modern-day influential Juliet.

3 Naomi Scott – Portia (The Merchant of Venice)

Portia is a rich and powerful figurehead The merchant of Venice,responsible for the duty entrusted to him by his father but who manipulates the system with his initiative. She calculates, likes to plot and defies the constraints imposed on her due to her gender, having to dress as a man in the courtroom to speak with freedom and judgment. Naomi Scott’s role as Jasmine in live-action Aladdinshows her ability to bring Portia to life.

2 Timothe Chalamet – Horatio (Hamlet)

Timothe Chalamet has been an outstanding name in the film industry, leaving a memorable impression as Elio inCall me by your name (2017), and following its success withroles in Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019),and Dune (2021).

Horatio is a complex character in Hamlet;someone who is loyal, intelligent, loving and trustworthy, confidant and friend of Hamlet. It’s their relationship that reveals a softer side to Hamlet. Chalamet could also be cast as Romeo from Romeo and Juliet.

1 Zendaya – Beatrice (much ado about nothing)

Zendaya’s previous roles have shown exceptional range, bringing out the human qualities that make each of her characters so unique. Beatrice’s role in A lot of noise for nothing has been portrayed by many talented and bright actresses including Catherine Tate and Emma Thompson. Beatrice is a spiritual, intelligent, independent and provocative personality whose journey of love and attraction is comparable to that of Hero and to the expectations of the time.

