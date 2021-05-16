Billie Piper Famous Anxiety | Entertainment





Billie Piper’s anxiety was compounded by fame. The 38-year-old actress and singer admits that being famous is “completely unnatural” and that it can exacerbate feelings that are already there, including her struggle with anxiety. She said: “Everything you have there will be made worse by fame, because it’s completely unnatural. It’s traumatic to become famous. When I hear the kids say [they want to be famous], I just want to shake them up. “ Billie had to turn off the Britney Spears documentary because she found it so “upsetting”. Speaking about the documentary, she added, “Oh, my God. I had to turn it off, if I’m being honest. There’s so much in it that I found overwhelming … “How people behave around you and how they think they can have access to you. The meaning of a moral compass is completely destroyed.” Billie thought she had a lot to say about her career early on, but soon realized she hadn’t. Discussing the early stages of her own career, she explained: “I thought I had a lot because I had to choose my outfits and my dancers and I would come up with ideas for my choreographer. The creative input is very different. of the preview. I had little or no power at that point in my life. “ Billie has experienced “totally inappropriate male jokes” in the past. Talk to inews.co.uk, she said, “It was a very exciting and rewarding time in the music industry and I think people were overwhelmingly enamored of it. I’ve seen a lot of adults behave badly. Just things they would talk about, jokes they would make… things they would say to you as a guy to a girl. Just totally inappropriate. Male jokes, you know. “

