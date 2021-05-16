New York pride parade bans police; Gay officers “discouraged” | Life and entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Organizers of the New York City pride events said on Saturday they were banning police and other law enforcement from marching in their huge annual parade until 2025 in the less and would also seek to keep duty officers a block away from the celebration of LGBTQ people and their history.

In their statement, NYC Pride urged law enforcement officials to recognize their prejudice and correct the way in the future.

The sense of security law enforcement is supposed to provide can instead be threatening, and sometimes dangerous, for those in our community who are most often targeted with excessive force and / or for no reason, the group said.

It will also increase the event security budget to strengthen the presence of community security and first responders while reducing the presence of the police department.

Police will only provide first response and security when absolutely necessary as mandated by city officials, the group said, adding that they hoped to keep police at least one block from the perimeter area. of the event when possible.

News of the ban came out on Friday when the Gay Officers Action League said in a statement it was disheartened by the move.

The group called the ban a blunt about-face and said the decision to appease some of the activists in our community was a shame.

The parade is slated for June after the coronavirus prevented many pride events around the world last year, including New York City which instead hosted virtual performances in front of masked participants and honored frontline workers in the pandemic crisis.

The disruption frustrated activists who collectively hoped to mark the 50th anniversary of the first Gay Pride parades and marches in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco in 1970.

These marches took place a year after the 1969 uprising in front of the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, a gay bar, in response to a police raid. The uprising is widely credited with fueling the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Pride season comes this year amid activism inspired by the response to racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyds last year at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Pride NYC’s announcement on Saturday follows a division among organizers in recent years in planning for LGBTQ pride celebrations in New York City.

In 2019, there were two marches in Manhattan after some members of the community concluded that the annual parade had become too commercialized. The Queer Liberation March was aimed at creating an atmosphere of protest, claiming that the main pride march was overly overseen by the same department that had attacked Stonewall half a century earlier.

The commissioner of the New York police department apologized for the raid during a briefing in 2019, calling it “false, clear and simple.

Detective Sophia Mason, spokesperson for the New York Police Department, said on Saturday that the department’s annual work to ensure a safe and enjoyable pride season was increasingly embraced by its attendees.

She added: “The idea of ​​excluding officers is daunting and goes against our shared values ​​of inclusion and tolerance. That said, always be there to ensure road safety and good order during this huge and complex event.