‘Martin’ actor calls out Martin Lawrence for alleged past abuse





Martin has been billed as one of the best TV comedies of all time, but actor Chris Williams says his experience on the show hasn't been so brilliant. Williams had a small role in an episode of Martin, playing a thief who was attacked by the security guard Otis (Lawrence). Looking back on his experience on the show, Williams says he would have had real issues with Lawrence, whom he described as "selfish" and seriously "unprofessional" to work with on social media. Martin Lawrence on the red carpet at an event in October 2019 in Hollywood, California | Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images North America Williams shared his experience in a Instagram post that went viral on Twitter in mid-May. "It was one of my first guest starring roles in the 90s on MARTIN," he captioned a clip of the fight scene. "It was an interesting experience for many reasons: I auditioned and got the job, but on the DAY I was filming I had to have an 'extra' audition JUST for egomaniac Martin Lawrence. Williams said that although he was "confused" he just agreed. But he claimed Lawrence continued to act "rudely", pointing to a situation where he allegedly assaulted a water boy for making a mistake. "I had never seen a 'star' treat people so brutally. The piece de resistance came when shooting the scene you see here, "Williams continued. RELATED: What Happened With Martin's Spinoff Involving Tichina Arnold? Williams said Lawrence had injured him so much during the scene that he "was dizzy and confused and almost had a concussion." When they took a break he says someone told him, don't worry about him. You are just too funny. On the second try, Williams tried to protect himself better but said he faced similar obstacles. "It was my first lesson in my acting career that you have to take care of yourself and speak up when someone does something unprofessional. What I did not do. I didn't know any better. I will never forget that day and as you can see I am NOT a fan of him, "he added. Showbiz Cheat Sheet has reached out to representatives for Lawrence for comment on the allegations, but has not received a response at time of publication. This is not the first time that Martin Lawrence has been called by an actor in the series Lawrence also performed in the theater with his co-star Tisha Campbell (Gina). Through The Los Angeles TimesCampbell sued him in 1997 for sexual harassment, which he denied. She also left the show for a brief period, and upon her return she reportedly refused to appear in scenes with Lawrence. The show ended the same year. Revisiting the drama, Lawrence called it "a lot of bullshit" in a 2020 interview with GQ. When asked if he and Campbell had ever talked about it, he added, "We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen. So I just decided to step away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said I got canceled, but it wasn't. I decided to quit the show. The two reunited in 2018, which Campbell called "amazing" in an episode of The truth. RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin Says My Wife & Kids Co-Star Damon Wayans Didn't Want To Work With Her After Martin







