Entertainment
Kobe Bryant inducted into Hall of Fame in emotional ceremony – The Hollywood Reporter
Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in what was a very moving moment, commemorating the legend’s contributions to the game and the deep reverence of peers and fans.
Byrant and his daughter, Gianna, along with seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., In January 2020. News of the Los Angeles Lakers icon’s death shocked and devastated fans of the whole world.
On Saturday, Bryant’s introduction to the Hall of Fame was presented by living legend and dear friend Michael Jordan.
Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, delivered the acceptance speech.
“Last February, I asked Michael if he was going to introduce Kobe tonight and he graciously agreed. Kobe admired you. It means a lot to us, ”began Vanessa Bryant. “I always avoided congratulating my husband in public because I felt like he was getting enough praise from his fans all over the world, and someone needed to bring him back to reality. Right now I’m sure he’s laughing in Heaven because I’m about to congratulate him in public for his accomplishments on one of the more public stages. I can see him now with his arms crossed with a huge smile saying “Ain’t that shit.” I wish my husband was there to accept this incredible price. He and Gigi deserve to be here to testify. Gigi would be so proud to see her dad entered the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Bryant went on to share how, although her husband doesn’t often discuss the awards show, she remembers discussing the ceremony with Kobe a week before her and Gianna’s death. “My husband and I were sitting at our kitchen island and he and I had a conversation about my mom and stepfather attending tonight’s dedication. I invited my mother and stepfather to the dedication tonight to thank them for bringing one of the most amazing human beings to the world. Pam and Joe thank you for raising Kobe to be exceptional.
“If my husband was here tonight he would have a long list of people to thank… family, friends, mentors, Lakers, teammates, muses and opponents. This is one of the many difficulties not having it here. At the risk of leaving anyone out, I can only say thank you. To everyone who helped him come here, you know who you are and I thank you on his behalf. I don’t have a speech from my husband because he started all the speeches. He was smart, articulate, and good at a lot of things, including public speaking. However, I know he would thank everyone who helped him get here, including those who doubted him and those who worked against him and told him he couldn’t achieve his goals. He would thank them all for helping him to be here. After all, he proved you wrong, ”she continued.
Bryant noted that all athletes entering the Hall of Fame “had to sacrifice part of their life to devote more time to their profession.” She shared how for her husband, his dedication was “on a different level” as he suffered multiple injuries – and that was it for his fans.
“People don’t know it, but one of the reasons my husband suffered from injuries and pain was that he remembered being a little kid, sitting in nosebleeds with his dad watching his player. preferred to play, ”said Bryant, nodding his head. Jordan by his side. “He remembered the drive, the conversations and the excitement of being lucky enough to get a seat in the arena. Kobe didn’t want to disappoint his fans, especially those who had saved up to watch him play. Children with the same excitement he once had.
Vanessa Bryant highlighted her husband’s staggering accomplishments, from the basketball court to the first professional athlete to win an Oscar. A career-long Los Angeles Laker (although he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets before a quick trade with LA) Bryant has won five NBA Champions (2000-2002, 2009, 2010) in which he was the Twice NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010). He was also the NBA’s MVP in 2008 and was voted an impressive 18 NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016). He was also a double Olympic champion.
“The list goes on,” Bryant shared, “but his most treasured accomplishment was being the best daddy of a girl. I want to thank my husband. He did the job. He broke those records and he inspired people to be great. I want to thank him for finding ways to spend time not only being an amazing athlete, visionary entrepreneur and storyteller, but also being an amazing family man.
As Vanessa Bryant finished her speech, she shared a list of many “thanks” to her husband.
“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you can be. Thank you for growing up and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to be better. Thank you for never giving up on us. Thanks for all your hard work. Thank you for our family. Thank you for our daughters, ”said Bryant. “Thank you for bringing so much joy to our lives and joy to people all over the world. Thank you for inspiring us to be better than the day before. “
“Congratulations baby. All of your hard work and sacrifices have paid off. You once told me if you were going to bet on someone bet on yourself. I’m glad you bet on yourself you are outperforming. You did it. You are now in the Hall of Fame. You are a true champion. You are not just an MVP. You are awesome all the time. I’m so proud of you. I love you forever and ever, Kobe Bean Bryant.
