Two-thirds of California adults have at least one injection





California’s seven-day average of new cases is the lowest since the state entered the pandemic within weeks of the pandemic, a positive step for the state as it nears an easing of restrictions on the pandemic and that federal health officials recommend lifting most mask rules for fully vaccinated people. California counties reported 1,355 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to data tracked by this news agency. That brought the average of new daily cases to 1,480, the lowest since April 21, 2020. It’s the 27th lowest daily average in the state since the start of the pandemic. There have been 3,739,916 cases of COVID-19 in California, although that does not include infections that have not been tested. Los Angeles County, the largest and hardest-hit in the state, reported 532 new cases, followed by San Diego County with 261 cases and Riverside with 228. They were followed by Orange Counties. , Sacramento and Alameda. These encouraging case numbers come as data shows two-thirds of Californians 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among California adults, 47% have been fully immunized, according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Among residents 65 and older, who were given priority for vaccinations early on, 89 percent have at least one vaccine and 69 percent are fully inoculated. The state administered more than 33.7 million shots, 79% of the doses delivered. California performs an average of 257,569 injections per day. Fewer cases have also meant fewer hospitalizations for the deadly virus. As of Thursday, there were 1,453 people hospitalized in California with confirmed cases of COVID-19, a drop of 3.3% from the previous day. There are also 359 people in intensive care unit beds with confirmed cases, a drop of 2.4% from the previous day and the fewest patients since at least March 29, 2020, the earliest date available. The state also reported 57 deaths from the virus on Friday, bringing the seven-day average to 59 deaths per day. There have been 62,291 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Los Angeles County led the way again with 17 deaths, followed by Alameda County with 10 and Sacramento County with five. They were followed by Imperial, San Diego and Ventura counties. Death data is based on when deaths were reported, not when they occurred. In the Bay Area, Alameda County has reported 87 new cases and 10 deaths for a total of 88,027 cases and 1,667 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Contra Costa County has reported 68 cases and no deaths for a total of 68,871 cases and 793 deaths. San Mateo County has reported 19 cases and two deaths for a total of 41,909 cases and 570 deaths. San Francisco has reported 14 cases and one death for a total of 36,414 cases and 540 deaths. And Santa Clara County has reported 118,579 cases and 2,096 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

