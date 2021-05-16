the kind emissary of humanity, who never claimed to be a great actor





There are provocations that we cannot bear. When my own newspaper ran an article last week ostensibly marking the 30th anniversary of 1991 founding film Cali-surf-action Point Break, but by really using him as a hook to trade his star, Keanu Reeves, my limit was reached. The author of the articles, my colleague, famous cricket writer and novelist Malcolm Knox, said that the main crime in the film, aside from its death spiral plot, was the play of its star. Reeves was a terribly terrible actor and at times the whole movie feels like a prank at his expense, Knox wrote. He was unable to make his lines sound like they were being spoken by a sentient being and watching the movie you feel sorry for him. Keanu Reeves in Point Break. Usually I like to read brutal movie reviews, they remind me that failure is part of the artistic process and mockery can be fun too. But in this case, my respect for Knox is matched only by the vehemence with which I disagree with him. First, I declare an interest. I’ve been a huge Keanu fan ever since I went to the movies in 1991 and saw him onscreen in My own private Idaho with River Phoenix. I probably shouldn’t have watched it, it’s an art film about two rental boys and I was a minor. But it wasn’t sleazy, it was dreamy and tender, and it was the first depiction of queer sex I’ve ever seen on screen. It was controversial for the time and could have destroyed Reeves’ career even before it started, but Reeves never cared about such worldly concerns.

I saw Keanus’ band, Dogstar, play. Twice. And when he was filming in Sydney The matrixI think he glanced at me once in Martin Place. Reeves never claimed to be a great actor; he humbly submits that he loves movies and he loves making movies, and given that people love to see his movies, his mark on the world has been firmly hit in the column of love, happiness and love. dreamy eyes. Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix in My Own Private Idaho. Despite being world famous, Reeves escaped the capture of celebrity culture. He’s not on social media, so we have no idea what his thoughts are on so many topics. He seems to be promoting his movies and then going back to his normal keanu-ish life, which I imagine is riding his motorbike in the Mojave Desert, surfing in remote parts of Central America and making visit to his mother. Reeves is not into welfare and he does not make expensive watches. I don’t know anything about his fitness regimen. As far as I know he has never thrown a phone over anyone’s head and he hasn’t pissed off his neighbors by building a resort. Why should an actor need a compound? You are not the Chechen President. Reeves probably lives in a house like an ordinary person. On his date, Reeves wouldn’t ask for scented candles or cocaine. On film sets, he probably only takes one beer when he’s offered one, and only after others have been taken care of as well.

