1,500 fans fill Breese Stevens for Madison FC striker’s opening game





Adam duxter Posted: Update: MADISON, Wisconsin – Almost 1,500 filled Breese Stevens Stadium in Madison for forward Madison’s home opener against North Carolina FC. For fans in attendance, Saturday night’s game was a victory – even before the game was played. “We’re just really happy to be back, and it’s great, ”said supporter Kieth Poniewaz. “It’s like a family reunion where you love all of your family. “ COVID-19 restrictions in Dane County have led the club to play home games in Wauwatosa for the 2020 season. As the club returns home for the 2021 season, not everything has returned to normal 2019. One notable change is the presence of vaccinated sections for fans who have received the coronavirus vaccine, and socially remote sections, for fans who do not or cannot. In the vaccinated sections, fans can remove the masks and do not have to socially distance themselves from each other. “Pthe art of fun is singing and cheering for 90 minutes, ”said Poneiwaz. “Having this opportunity again, last year it was all covered up and there wasn’t this opportunity to sing and cheer and go crazy for the team for 90 minutes so I’m really excited to be doing that. . “ “For us, being able to do this and have this is like returning to a sense of normalcy, ”said Grant Pieters, who joined the vaccinated supporters section on Saturday. “We are going back to the good times that we know and that we lived and experienced in 2019.” While the CDC last week released guidelines that vaccinated people would no longer need to wear masks in most settings, Madison Dane County Public Health has yet to make a decision on it. abandonment of his mask requirement. Either way, Forward Madison FC supporters say they are happy to be back. “The world has told us that for 600 days you have to take a break, ”Pieters said. “Now were back. Therefore it’s really great that we can say we’re back, and we can have fun, and we can experience it. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE POSTED, BROADCAST, REWRITED OR REDISTRIBUTED.







