I’m a legend of the 20ft glass ‘planted face’ stunt actress during the jump shoot

While you might not recognize Kimberly Shannon Murphy at first glance, you’ve actually seen her plenty of times, in some of your favorite movies:

The stunt actor has worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names and has doubled in the likes of Once upon a time in hollywood and I’m a legend, and has been a reference for Cameron Diaz and Uma Thurman.

She also doubled for Emily VanCamp in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Taylor Cole in Marvel is the most wanted.

Of course, doing stunts that involve jumping out of tall buildings (see above), quick motorcycle sequences, and working with aggressive animals, there is an element of risk involved.

“My worst injury was on I’m a legend“Kimberly told LADbible.” I was doing a descender through a window. “

Kimberly explains what a “ descender ” is in the stunt world, saying that it involves being tied to a wire, then jumping as part of an action scene and being caught in a few meters before the ground, so as not to touch it.

But on set one day, while filming with Will Smith, it didn’t quite go as planned.

She said, “My thread didn’t catch me, I probably fell from 20 feet.

“We went out the window, so the glass had already hit the ground. And when I fell, I fell into the glass. And so my legs kind of went up over my head. I kind of have my face stuck in the glass.

“My body was fine. It was my face that had just been completely shredded. So I probably had 60 stitches in my face in the hospital, but I stayed at work and finished most of my time. day first. “

And it turns out that Will is exactly as you’d expect him to be.

“It’s the exact same person,” Kimberly said. “And he’s super sweet. He’s one of my favorite actors I’ve worked with.

“He’s so nice and awesome to everyone and appreciates the crew.”

But does he really do his own stunts?

“Uh, you know, it’s always interesting. So my husband dubbed Tom Cruise for 11 years. So it’s really interesting when actors say that, because some do, you know, some do whatever. they can, some are more physical than others, that’s for sure.

“Some don’t do anything at all. And they don’t care and don’t want to, but others want to be more involved.

“Like Cameron [Diaz] always wants to be more involved. Like she wanted to punch if she could.

But when it comes to getting through stuff and doing the most important things, honestly, Tom is the only one I’ve seen doing that. “

She became a stunt performer after working as an acrobat in a Cirque du Soleil-style business, before taking her hiatus and starting My super ex girlfriend, doubling for Uma Thurman.

Although she’s worked on huge films, Kimberly finds smaller ones can be more dangerous due to the rehearsal time spent on those with a bigger budget.

And remember the trash can from that epic fight scene at the end of Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood, where Katie (the red haired one, played by Madisen Beaty) gets her face smashed in a phone – yes, that was Kimberly too.

The scene itself took around three weeks to shoot, including the indoor and outdoor sections, and a huge four months to rehearse, including learning how to fight a huge pit bull.

Kimberly said, “I did the whole face smashing.

“We did that for real. It was a separation phone. So, it was like an old phone where you hang up and those two things come out of an old kind of pay phone.

“So those two pieces that were coming out were [made from] foam, but the phone was actually a phone. They somehow change the bowels. And then they mark it. So they kind of pre-cut it. And then we did it for real. “

She says the movie was a ‘dream come true’ to be a part of.

“Just being on set was so unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.

“Quentin just works a certain way. He keeps the spinning team really small. He writes all his hit lists. So that was really cool.

“We would get that at the start of the day and see what we were going to shoot.

“And it was really cool to see him work as a filmmaker.