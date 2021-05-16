Assessment: The underground railroad is first class while the Nevers track deviates

The Underground Railroad

SSometimes it feels like we’re drowning in the content. When introduced two years ago, Netflix’s faster play option looked like an unspoken acknowledgment from the streaming giant that even the most engaged bingers don’t get by before they die.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has accelerated demand for ever more series, leading to long, limp documentaries and soapy episodic dramas. The all-at-once model has robbed us of cooler TV moments that you never know if someone is on the same page and the lockdown and straight hours spent gorging us on streaming services has left us bloated. of entertainment, one compulsive condemnation to the next. episode.

Perhaps the best and most obvious thing to do would be to turn off the screen, get outside, and get some fresh air. But if that sounds too drastic (we’re, let’s face it, probably a bit institutionalized by our own houses right now), maybe we can, at least, take a different way of looking, where we absorb a series. at a rate. where our poor foolish brains can digest it. A good starting point might be The Underground Railroad, The epic saga of Amazon slavery that begins this week. It would be, frankly, a waste to eat this lyrical and imaginative series, which is more like a collection of short films, in one or two sessions. It was meant to be sipped slowly, its pictorial beauty savored and tasted.

It is an adaptation of the Colson Whiteheads novel of the same name and is directed by Barry Jenkins, who won an Academy Award for Moonlight (2016) and If Beale Street could talk (2018). He follows Cora (Thuso Mbedu), who escapes the degrading nightmare of a Georgian cotton plantation, with her friend Caesar (Aaron Pierre). They travel to South Carolina, on an underground rail network run by abolitionists, a realistic and magical imagination of the actual network of safe houses used to help slaves escape to the Free States.

Each station along the way has its own distinct character, some richly tiled, others grim and cavernous. Caesar and Cora finally arrive in what appears to be a progressive community, and as they waltz under the moon to the local dance, it looks like they could truly be free. Cora gets a job at a local museum where her role is to perform the chores of slavery for the local public (I couldn’t help but recall the man whose job it was to build and strike grindstones). hay at Bunratty Castle for the amusement of tourists hungry for a glimpse of rustic Ireland). Turns out Cora can’t recreate this in a way that is authentic enough for the owner of the museum, who wants it to be more stimulating for the audience. It’s a strange and fitting metaphor for how slave narratives have been reused by Hollywood, and Jenkins himself continually resists the urge for clear conclusions and has awakened didacticism. Together with longtime collaborator cinematographer James Laxton, he designed a visually spectacular universe, deeply emotional, and far too good to binge.

Nevers, HBO’s fantasy action series, which begins next week, comes with its own load of luggage. Its creator Joss Whedon, the man behind Buffy the vampire slayer and The Avengers, made headlines for his allegedly abusive behavior. If that isn’t enough to put you off, then maybe his wacky silliness will do. As The irregular Netflix recently canceled a series of its kind X Men in a Victorian decor. Six young women were touched (in a good way) by magical powers (brought to life by impressive visual effects). There’s a quirky, nutty, punky one, and a lot of the fights take place in corsets and bouffants.

On top of that, there are plenty of subplots and bit characters, one of the women turns out to be a serial killer, and there is a criminal lord called the Beggar King whose goal was over- beyond my powers of concentration. As Buffy, it’s about empowering women in a man’s world, but that’s not the charm of this series. If that weren’t so confusing, its makers could probably blame Whedon (who has been omitted from all promotional material), but, as he reflects on its cancellation, he can take some solace in the fact that it cannot be whole.blamed for it.

