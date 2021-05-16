Actor Shaker, Actress Guilderland topped High School Musical Theater Awards





The winners of the fifth Proctors High School Musical Theater Awards were announced on a show that aired Saturday night. Nicaya-Isabella Rios of Guilderland High School won Best Actress and Scout Santoro of Shaker High School for Best Actor.

The event, which was again co-sponsored by The Times Union, typically takes place live at Proctors with participating schools recreating ensemble pieces, but for this year it has been scaled down due to COVID-era restrictions. only to appointments of individual actors. Philip Morris, CEO of Proctors Collaborative, and Casey Seiler, Editor-in-Chief of Times Union, co-hosted the pre-recorded show where the winners of the 10 finalists, five from each category, were announced.

Instead of live performances, the show featured the pre-recorded in-person auditions of the nominees, filmed at the all-new Proctors Theater. The event also featured montages of all of the nominees singing together online, in a socially distant way, proving just how talented each of them was. According to Christine Sheehan, director of education at Proctors, the two students exemplified outstanding performances in the triple threat (playing, singing and dancing) used by the judges in their decisions. The winners will continue to compete nationally at the virtual Jimmy Awards in June. Sheehan said the music selection made a difference in an audition when the song was “right” for a student. “I can say that the judges appreciated the many tools the two performers used throughout their performances, as well as the emotional connection and depth of storytelling on display. The artists showed a wonderful range of technical abilities, ”Sheehan said. Rios’ winning entry was the play “Everything I Know” from the musical “In The Heights”. Rios said in a Times Union article leading up to the awards ceremony that the song was personal to him as a person of Mexican-American descent. But also, she says, “I lost my grandfather about six years ago and it was one of the most painful things I have ever experienced. I sing this song for him every time. She went on to thank him in his acceptance speech: “Special thanks to my grandfather, who has always been to every show he could be and now has the best place in Heaven as he continues to. inspire me and guide me from above. “ Santoro won with the song “What Is It About Her?” from “The Wild Party” by Andrew Lippa. It’s a song, he says, that he has known for a long time and that he loves to sing. Santoro was working on this play before the pandemic hit and said he was excited to be able to perform it. He said so in his speech, talking about how it failed to happen. According to Sheehan, the winners were extremely well prepared and showed the kind of commitment and poise required of a Broadway performer. “It says a lot about them, especially during a pandemic when people have become a little less structured and formal,” she said. “These students had excellent training. “No one missed a beat when we asked them about their ambitions and plans after this year. This year has had an emotional impact on people, but these students have shown that they can do better. Their teachers should be very proud of them.

