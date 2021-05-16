CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar hits 30 million mark on Youtube, says it’s ‘crushing moment’: Bollywood News





Ajey Nagars’ YouTube channel CarryMinati has reached a new high. With 30 million subscribers and 2.3 billion cumulative views on his channel, he has now become the first independent digital content creator in India to take this exceptional step. CarryMinati is officially the most followed YouTube influencer in India and Asia. Thanking his audience for this new achievement, Delhi-based Ajey Nagar says: It’s such a touching and upsetting moment for me. My journey from modest 50 views for my first video to 30-40 million per video now, it was an eventful journey with a fair share of hard work and struggles. These growing numbers indicate that despite the reviews, my content has resonated with the majority of the masses. I hope I can continue to entertain people with the same enthusiasm and zeal while creating social impact. I especially want to thank my fans, my parents and my business partner, Deepak Char for all the love, support and validation. Recently, the 21-year-old was roped up for his first acting innings in the drama thriller Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn. Help to try out the eponymous role of a social media sensation and it also marked his foray into the musical score of a Bollywood film starring Abhishek Bachchan The big bull. He also ditched rap singles like Vardaan, Yalgaar, Zindagi, Trigger, Warrior, Bye Pewdiepie and presented in Salim-Sulaimans Date Karle. CarryMinati has been making roasting videos, parodies, diss tracks and rap songs for over a decade now and started making videos on YouTube at the age of 10. Being one of the digital pioneers in India, Ajey has a philanthropy that is deeply rooted in his brand ethic. He frequently runs charity streams and has generously donated for relief efforts such as the floods in Kerala in 2018; Assam Floods, Bihar Floods, Shaheeds of Pulwama Attack, Odisha Cyclone Fani in 2019, Australia BushFire, Assam and Bihar Floods and COVID19 in 2020. READ ALSO: Youtuber CarryMinatis’ song Yalgaar to serve as title track for The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

