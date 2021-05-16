MR Radha, Mansoor Ali Khan and more; Tamil actors who have been arrested in the past





A list of Tamil actors who have been arrested in the past Tamil cinema has seen a few celebrities get arrested for various cases. Few of them have been taken into custody and investigated, while a few have been arrested. Over the years, people have accepted some of the actors forgetting their mistakes, but a few have lost their fame because of these allegations. Big or small, an arrested actor is always sensational news. Let’s take a look at some of the most sensational arrests that Tamil movie stars have faced. Mr. Radha The most popular MGR – MR Radha case. It was alleged that actor MR Radha shot MGR with a gun and attempted to kill himself. After lengthy legal proceedings, Radha was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. But Radha appealed to the Supreme Court. Although the court did not accept his plea, the sentence was reduced and his imprisonment was five years. Vishal Actor Vishal has previously been arrested by police as he tried to break into the office of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council (TFPC). A clash broke out between members of the TFPC and Vishal supporters when the TFPC demanded Vishal’s resignation. Conversations ignited when police blocked Vishal and his supporters attempted to break into the locked TFPC office. The police had no other way but to arrest Vishal, to bring the situation under control. Powerstar Srinivasan Srinivasan was arrested in a cheating case. He was arrested after a person in Andhara filed a complaint against him claiming that he cheated on him by Rs.50 lakh under the pretext of helping him get a loan of Rs.20 crore. Not only that, many such allegations have also been made against the actor. Mansoor Ali Khan In 2001, popular actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who mainly played the antagonist, was sentenced to 7 years in prison and fined 10 lakhs for a rape case. Mansoor later proved the woman’s complaint to be false and demanded a huge sum of money in compensation for the loss of reputation and film career. I have Actor Jai Sampath, popularly known as Jai, was once arrested for driving a car under the influence of alcohol. It was reported that the actor had consumed alcohol and was driving near Adyar. Out of control, it had hit a divider according to reports. Police arrived at the scene and arrested the actor overnight. He was later released on bail after a while. Actor Shaam Recently, actor Shaam was arrested by Chennai Police for claiming to have performed at his property in Nungambakkam, Chennai. Shaam was arrested along with 12 other people after police raided his property on the basis of a clue. According to reports, packs of playing cards, tokens and other items were seized by police. Nungambakkam police registered a complaint against the actor and 12 other people. They were all later released on bail. Sangeetha balan Tamil TV actress Sangeetha Balan has been arrested for allegedly leading a prostitution racket. The actress is said to have attracted young girls by promising them well-paying jobs and a few by promising them a chance to appear in movies and TV shows. She was arrested by police in 2018 with a guy, and they both received jail terms.







