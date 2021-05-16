LA hopes superheroes can come to Hollywood’s rescue





Hollywood is gearing up to hit back against streaming services and the pandemic with a flood of superhero movies over the next 18 months. The American film industry nearly died out as theaters closed for months, many of them permanently, ratings for the Oscars plummeted, and the Golden Globes were canceled due to a lack of racial diversity. In 2020, box office receipts in North America were just $ 2.1 billion ($ 1.8 billion), down 80% from $ 11.3 billion in 2019. now this year sales are under $ 500 million. For many American cinema operators, this has been a disaster. Those who paid the price included Pacific Theaters, which operated 300 screens in California, including the Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. Its concrete geodesic dome has been featured in films such as Quentin Tarantinos Once upon a time in hollywood. Pacific Theaters announced last month the final closure of all of its theaters. He said: Despite a huge effort that has exhausted all options, the company does not have a viable path forward. The ArcLight Hollywood cinema is also not reopening. Across the United States, 64% of theaters are now open and some in Hollywood have expressed optimism about the industry’s ability to recover, especially with such a series of delayed releases already in the box. The first major Hollywood film to release in socially distant theaters this year Godzilla vs. Kong performed better than expected and grossed nearly $ 100 million at the box office since its release in March. But fears remain that the public will not return in full. In an effort to break the decline, the studios are planning to launch a quick succession of superhero extravagances that will be best experienced on the big screen. There will be at least 16 such films between this summer and the end of 2022. It all started just after the July 4 vacation with the release of Black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson, which cost Disney over $ 200 million. Disney will need it to make $ 400 million just to break even, as ticket sales are shared with theaters. No pressure, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. Maybe the superheroes will come to the rescue. These films will be important in bringing audiences back. The large number of successful superheroes include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Batman, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Thor suites and Morbius, with Jared Leto and British actor Matt Smith. In addition, this fall will see the releases of the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel with Tom Cruise and the next delayed James Bond film. Hollywood is also looking to China, where cinemas are doing better than in the United States. Marvel will launch its first Chinese superhero this year in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the ten ringss. Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2021 Independent Sunday

