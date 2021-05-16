



Angelina Jolie was “delighted” to see her Marvel’s Eternals Director Chloé Zhao wins the Oscar for Best Director for Nomadland at the 2021 Oscars. Zhao is only the second filmmaker to win the award behind Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker – Bigelow beat Avatar director James Cameron and Inglorious Basterds director Quentin Tarantino at the 2010 ceremony – and the first woman of color to be named best director. Nomadland also made the Chinese-born filmmaker the first woman to win four Oscar nominations in the same year, receiving nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing and Best Picture in addition to Best Director. “I was thrilled,” Jolie said. Collider about Zhao’s victory at this year’s 93rd Academy Awards while promoting his new movie, the movie directed by Taylor Sheridan Those who wish me death. “We all know her talent, I’m lucky to say that I know her as a person and that she is a great lady. So it is deserving in many ways. The hug makes Eternal the first Marvel Studios film to be directed by a Best Director winner, and the first by a filmmaker to make a Best Picture Award. Zhao’s victory “made me very, very happy,” said Jolie, who makes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the sword-wielding Thena in Eternal. Joining Jolie are MCU newbies Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Lia McHugh (Lia), Barry Keoghan (Druig), and Salma Hayek (Ajak). Gemma Chan, who previously starred in Captain marvel, begins his new role as Sersi; also cast is Game of thrones Star Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. A first look at The Eternals – members of an eternal race of former aliens who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years – was revealed in a Marvel Studios Phase 4 sizzle reel released earlier this month – this. Marvel Studios’ The Eternals presents an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, former aliens who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to emerge from the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants. The outstanding cast of the set includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the humanity-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the Eternally Young and Old Sprite, Don Lee as the mighty Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the more distant Druig and Angelina Jolie as a fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast for the role of Dane Whitman. Produced by Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios Releases Eternal in theaters November 5. Jolie’s Those who wish me death now playing in theaters and on HBO Max.

