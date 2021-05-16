Entertainment
11 times actors lied about spreading rumors
Recently, Andrew Garfield said that the Spider-Man: No Way Home rumors airing about him were “so crazy.” And that was after star Tom Holland said Garfield and his compatriot Spidey Tobey Maguire “won’t appear in this movie.” Maybe these guys are telling the truth, but there is certainly a precedent for questioning their denials.
So let’s come back to this phenomenon. From Hailee Steinfeld having to deny for over a year that she was Kate Bishop to Benedict Cumberbatch being like “Who’s Khan?”, Here are some notable moments where stars lied and acted all “what are you talking about?” asked about a casting rumor.
Jonathan majors
In September 2020, Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft Country was request by Jimmy Fallon on Marvel / Kang the Conqueror rumors for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. “Dude, I heard the same thing, bro,” was his cryptic response. But in December 2020, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed at a Disney Investor Day that Majors actually played the role.
Hailee Steinfeld
“It’s not something that necessarily happens,” Hailee Steinfeld said in November 2019 of her role as Kate Bishop in Disney + ‘s upcoming Hawkeye series. And that was after Variety announced in September that she had been offered the role.
And so Steinfeld danced and denied until December 2020 that he was actually on the show. Of course, since she probably signed up to play Kate last summer, she wasn’t outright lying. There were negotiations, of course, and the pandemic also hit almost every production line. That being said, Marvel has plans for when they want to announce things to the world, although most fans and posts are ahead of that announcement by a few steps.
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch is the uncrowned king to totally deny that he’s playing someone he actually plays. In 2012, when asked if he played Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness, he responded with the following: A few asked what is strange [but] I play a character called John and not that other name. It’s interesting. Speculation is speculation and it’s fun.
And guess what?
KHAAANNNNNN!
In 2014, Cumberbatch got into the repeated habit of saying he wasn’t playing Doctor Strange. Well, maybe not deny it, but rather “Tell the fanboys it’s still a rumor”.
Either way, never trust a Cumberbatch in the wild. Now he’s denying rumors he might be playing a live-action version of Thrawn in a Star Wars Disney + series.
Marion Cotillard
Much like Benedict Cumberbatch, who was trying to protect a big twist for his Star Trek movie, Marion Cotillard didn’t confess to being Talia al Ghul in The Dark Knight Rises when request about it at the 2011 premiere for Contagion. “Well, it wasn’t actually based on a comic book character,” was his response. Spoilers: It was.
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd couldn’t escape the game of superhero denial when asked in 2013 if he was going to play the title role in Ant-Man (then director) Edgar Wright. “Oh, these are just rumors man,” he said, despite an earlier report from Variety claiming the role was either him or Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Speculation even increased when Rudd was spotted backstage at the Oscars that year. Hooked up with MCU heavy hitters Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo.
Tatiana maslany
Before being officially announced for the role of Jennifer Walters – aka She-Hulk – for Marvel’s upcoming Disney + series last December, and despite reports that she had been cast for the role of Variety, Tatiana Maslany of Orphan Black had to play the denial game, tell the Sudbury Star, “It’s actually not a real thing and it’s like a press release that got out of hand. It absolutely isn’t – I’ve been connected to these things in the past and the press s ‘t is there, but that’s not really a thing, unfortunately.
Joaquin phoenix
Back in 2018, answering a question about playing Joker, Joaquin Phoenix said “What movie about the Joker? Even though he played foolishly about it all, Phoenix at least said the idea of a standalone Joker movie sounds incredible.
Jason momoa
In 2014, at Eastern European Comic-Con, Jason Momoa mocked the Aquaman rumors, saying I know, Aquaman! I couldn’t even be more random for Aquaman, you know, with the blonde hair. I don’t even know where it came from, it’s like I’m Robin or something. Who takes that away? I see this on the internet and I’m like, Aquaman? A guy like Lobo, I could see.
Momoa would essentially lie to protect Aquaman’s secret for years before taking on the role of Aquaman.
Christoph waltz
In a trick worthy of a wicked Bond, Christoph Waltz categorically denied being the Blofeld franchise villain in Specter, insisting no. No. It’s more interesting than that. Of course, the character “Oberhauser” turned out to be Ernst Stavro Blofeld and Waltz was just a lying liar who lied.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson did a great job of silly play during a 2016 interview with MTV where, when asked about playing Captain Marvel, she replied “Who is Captain Marvel?” She also seemed to confuse Captain Marvel with Captain America and laughed at it all. This is called “running down” in the interview business. A month after the interview, her casting was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con.
What other examples of actors denying the obvious can you think of? Let’s discuss – and maybe forgive – in the comments!
