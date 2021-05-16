Rakhi Sawant announces “Hollywood, here I am” as she transforms into famous people. Watch the video

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant posted a new edited video and said it will be coming to Hollywood. Speaking to Instagram, she posted the clip in which she immersed herself in some famous Hollywood figures.

Rakhi captioned it, “Hollywood – Here I am #nurserakhi #rakhisawant #actor #entertainment.”

Fans have showered the post with comments. One of them wrote: “Ap seriously hollywood ko deserves krte ho apke face bilkul hollywood k liye perfect hai (you seriously deserve hollywood and your face is perfect for hollywood) i love you rakhi.” Another commented: “Amazing super mind blowing fantastic spirit get upar wow beautiful lovely your Rakhi baby video.” A third wrote: “You are magnificent”. Many others have left heart emojis in the comments section.

Rakhi often shares FaceApp and ReFace videos and she also shared videos with Hollywood characters earlier. She shared a similar video in April and wrote: “Main Hollywood me agar kaam karungi to kaisa lagega #rakhisawant # biggboss14.”

Rakhi was recently seen on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. She entered the series as a challenger, in the mid-season finale in December of last year. She had an entertaining trip and made it to the final. She left the game in the grand finale and opted for a payout instead of fighting for the winner’s trophy.

After his stint at Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi shot for his digital debut, a web series. She shared set videos for her fans.