WMNF | THE UNCONVENTIONAL ACTOR + NEW MUSIC

When did you first meet Jeff Goldblum? Perhaps as a deranged killer when he made his 1974 screen debut in Death Wish? Maybe as a cynical reporter on The Big Chill in 1983? Or a brilliant selfish scientist who turned fly in The Fly in 1986? Perhaps as a wise skeptical mathematician of Jurassic Park in 1993? Or maybe you’re not a movie buff, but noticed her face was part of one of the first memes on the internet. Whenever it did, you’ve probably noticed that Goldblum has grown into one of Hollywood’s most enduring actors, someone who only seems to become more famous, more advertised, more loved over the decades, even if he always followed his own strange muse. The guy mostly plays jazz music these days, but he’s more famous than ever. Actor, pianist, husband, father, style icon, meme. Goldblum contains multitudes, but why? What does he mean? The Washington Posts Travis M. Andrews decided to find out. He talks to Norman B about his adventure in discovering Jeff Goldblum and the result, his new book Because Jeff Goldblum. While on the subject of movies, we brought in Bob Ross, longtime Life Elsewhere contributor, film and media reviewer, to give us an update on the current state of the movies. The Oscars, or as Mr. Ross prefers, the Oscars. Bob also gives his evaluation of Jeff Goldblum. Plus we have new music from Such Small Hands. This is the solo project of Melanie Howard also known as the bassist for The Wedding Present. Brighton-based Melanie has created a stripped-down and raw version of her debut album, Carousel. She says: These are live home recordings, completely acoustic. Each song is just my voice and my guitar, recorded into a microphone for two March afternoons, while my cat dozed next to me in my living room. I want to share two tracks with you because, well, I think you’ll enjoy what Melanie Howard as Such Small Hands created with Carousel: Raw Home Recordings. View 423







