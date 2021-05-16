Tiger King: Carole Baskin’s ex-husband’s family hires lawyer Alex Spiro to investigate his disappearance





The family of Carole Baskin’s ex-husband, Don Lewis, hired famous lawyer Alex Spiro to investigate her mysterious disappearance in 1997, which was re-examined following the viral release of “Tiger. King “last year. The Netflix docu-series have chronicled the long feud between Baskin and Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” who is currently serving jail time for a murder-for-pay plot targeting Baskin. Joe Exotic has repeatedly stated in the documentary that Baskin killed her husband in 1997 and possibly fed him to his tigers at Big Cat Rescue. Spiro, whose clients include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z, confirmed to Fox News on Saturday that he was investigating Lewis’ disappearance. Lewis’s family want Spiro to identify a possible murderer and turn his findings over to prosecutors, according to TMZ, who initially reported that Spiro was on the case. TIGER KING: CAROLE BASKIN’S MISSING HUSBAND LAWYER SAYS CLIENT SIGNATURE FORGED Baskin maintained his innocence, telling Fox News that “one of the silver liners of Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness was the renewed interest in reuniting with my husband, Don Lewis.” “I offered $ 100,000 [sic] reward for the information that led to the tracing of Don in 1997 and I will honor him still today, because I know any evidence found would exonerate me and finally bring me to a close this sad chapter in our lives, ”Baskin told Fox News Saturday. Chad Chronister, Hillsborough County Sheriff told WTOP that the investigation into Lewis’s disappearance is a cold matter, but that he believes Lewis was “murdered” and did not just randomly disappear. No person of interest or suspect has been named. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Baskin, who is married to second husband Howard Baskin, has revealed how she would react if Lewis was found earlier this year. “If he was found I would take care of him for the rest of his life and my husband Howie is the kind of person who would understand that,” she told Fox News in January. Baskin did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos