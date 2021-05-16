Most Popular Actors Ranked by Instagram Followers

Looking at the social media accounts of the stars ofThe Big Bang Theory, it is clear that Jim Parson is one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram today. In fact, some of the other core cast members like John Ross Bowie and Kevin Sussman have all racked up impressive numbers.

Many of the cast have been using their platforms for good over the years. The actor behind Kripke used his Instagram to help teachers and Stuart actor Kevin Sussman reads to his disciple’s children. But there is as much clunky as serious content on the star’s pages.

9 John Ross Bowie – 160 km

John Ross Bowie, the man behind Barry Kripke has more than 160,000 followers at @johnrossbowie, which is less than his co-stars but still a lot of people. Fans will most remember Barry Kripke for his work rivalry with Sheldon, which spanned several years as they tried to prove who was smarter.

Bowie uses his platform to help teachers through the # 10featuredteachers hashtag on his highlights. Even though there are a lot of things that just don’t make sense about Barry, fans can tell why Bowie has what he does.

8 Kevin Sussman – 625 km

Stuart’s comic book store may not have drawn a lot of people, but Kevin Sussman’s Instagram @kevsussman has more than 625,000 subscribers. Some of Stuart’s most iconic moments include his date with Penny, his take on “Walking On Sunshine” and his general liners in the comic book store.

Sussman hasn’t been as active in 2021 as in 2020, with just one post so far this year, but Sussman has used his platform to read to his followers’ children throughout the pandemic.

7 Wil Wheaton – 1.1 m

The actor who plays the celebrity on the show is slightly lower on the roster than some of the other cast members, but 1.1 million is still a lot of people and that number will include fans ofThe Big Bang Theory andStar Trek among others.

The actor takes his page @itswilwheaaton to post podcasting photos, her pets, and her headboard.

6 Melissa Rauch – 2.3m

The actress who brought Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz to life, Melissa Rauch, has gained over 2 million followers over her time on the platform as @themelissarauch. Sadly, her on-show husband Simon Helberg doesn’t have an Instagram account, but fans can only imagine what kind of content he might come up with.

If kangaroos, selfies, and great food are what fans want, then following Melissa on Instagram is where they’ll get it.

5 Kunal Nayyar – 2.8 m

Rajesh Kuthrepali actor Kunal Nayyar is also on Instagram as @kunalkarmanayyar and, like his character Raj, he’s not ashamed of a selfie or two … or twenty. There are a lot of good Raj moments throughout the series and Kunal Nayyar’s posts are just as entertaining. Kunal’s legends are also as beautiful as her photos, many of them offering great words of wisdom.

4 Johnny Galecki – 3.2m

The actor behind Leonard Hofstadter has an impressive 3.2 million followers on his Instagram @sacnctionedjohnnygalecki. Galecki doesn’t post too often, having only posted 6 times in 2021. Leonard has always been the voice of reason, and while Leonard wasn’t that popular in high school, the 3.2 million fans Galecki has now are incredibly dedicated.

As fans will see from his account, he spends a lot of time with his family, which certainly comes first, but it’s always nice to get a glimpse into the actors’ lives.

3 Mayim Bialik – 3.6 m

Actress Amy Farrah-Fowler Mayim Bialik takes third place with 3.6 million followers at @missmayim. Bialik publishes regularly, with many of his posts featuring clips from his podcast The Bialik Breakdown.The podcast has had other Big Bang stars Wil Wheaton and Brian Posehn while his Instagram Stories feature pastries, his YouTube channel and more. of his podcast.

2 Kaley Cuoco – 6.7 m

Coming in second place comes Kayley Cuoco at @kaleycuoco. Her character may not have racked up as many followers in her acting career, but Cuoco’s long resume of projects over the years, includingThe Big Bang Theory and8 simple rules has gained nearly 7 million followers over the years.

Cuoco’s posts consist mainly of glimpses into her everyday life as well as photos of her pets and her latest acting accomplishments.

1 Jim Parsons – 8.1m

Not only does the famous Sheldon Cooper have the highest IQ, but the actor who plays him, Jim Parsons, also has the most Instagram followers of the bunch with 8.1 million at @therealjimparsons. This makes sense because that’s probably also the number of iconic moments that Sheldon has had on the show.

Parsons posts fairly regularly and seems to be happy to show off and share a few good times from his day. So if fans ever wonder what Parsons’ latest plans are, they should check his account.

